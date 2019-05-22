Superior Logistics – Charlotte Motor Speedway – Race Advance

Event: Coca-Cola 600 (Race 13 of 36)

Venue: Charlotte Motor Speedway (Concord, NC)

Format: Four Stages – Stages End: Lap 100, 200, 300, 400

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, May 26 at 6:00 PM ET on FOX and PRN

Corey LaJoie and the No. 32 Superior Logistics Ford team for Go Fas Racing (GFR) will compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the second consecutive weekend in Sunday evening’s Coca-Cola 600. LaJoie will pilot the No. 32 Superior Logistics Mustang for the first time this season. The GFR organization previously competed with the scheme last fall at the Bank of America ROVAL 400.

Since the checkered flag fell last weekend in the Monster Energy All-Star Open, LaJoie’s focus has been on the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the schedule – a 600-mile, 400-lap phenomenon. Formerly known as the World 600, the event has been contested since 1960. Sunday’s race will mark LaJoie’s 70th start in the Cup Series.

As part of the NASCAR Salutes initiative for the Memorial Day weekend, the windshield banner of each MENCS car will feature the name of a fallen service member. GFR recently announced that they will honor Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Conrad on the banner of their Ford.

The Sunday before Memorial Day is one of the most electrifying days for the world of motorsports. Starting off with Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix, then IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500, and ending with NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 – testing the endurance of drivers more than any other.

In addition to the already eventful weekend, the eNASCAR Heat Pro League season kicks off on Sunday ahead of the Coca-Cola 600. Follow along on the GFR social channels for behind-the-scenes coverage of Matt Heale and Hunter Mullins, drivers of the No. 32 on Xbox and PlayStation 4.

The Coca-Cola 600 is set for 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 26. FOX and PRN will carry coverage of the 600-mile event.

LaJoie on the upcoming weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

“This is a special weekend for everyone at Go Fas for a lot of reasons. Obviously, leading into Memorial Day weekend with a tribute to fallen military heroes means so much to everyone in our sport. We’re very proud to be able to represent these heroes on our racecars and being part of this NASCAR Salutes program means a lot to me. It’s exciting to have Superior Logistics with us this weekend, running a special red, white, and blue scheme for the [Coca-Cola] 600. It’s such a long race and we’re going to do our best to manage laps and be there at the end. We’ve had strong runs recently so we’re hoping we can keep that momentum going.”

LaJoie MENCS career highlights at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Starts: 4

Average Start: 38.5

Average Finish: 30.2

Best Finish: 26th

In the Rearview Mirror: All-Star Open

While Corey LaJoie and the Freedom Hard team didn’t advance to the All-Star race, they showed speed throughout the three stages of the Open and were able to steer clear of the chaos with fellow competitors. LaJoie qualified 16th for the Open and steadily progressed through the field for the duration of the 50-lap shootout. He ended a wild first stage 15th after a GWC. LaJoie radioed in to the team around the midpoint of the second stage to inform the No. 32 team that the balance of the Freedom Hard machine couldn’t be any better, allowing LaJoie to complete the second stage 9th. The GFR team ultimately colcluded the All-Star Open with an impressive 9th place result, avoiding any calamity.

About Our Team:

About Superior Logistics:

Superior Logistics Services provides shipping solutions across the continental United States, Mexico and to select points in Canada.

Our local pickup and delivery services are geared towards consumer convenience and on-time delivery. Our freight audit and consultation services provide you with the tools to maximize the value of your dollar before your shipment leaves your doors.

Ship your dry and refrigerated products fast with our 2nd-day service to Texas and Mexico border points, and 2nd- and 3rd-day service to California, Oregon and Washington. You can count on Superior Logistics to swiftly and safely transport your goods to all locations by the most cost-effective option.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.