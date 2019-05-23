Race Teams to Support Great Race for Charity

Ford, Chevrolet teams to sport special decal to bring more awareness to ticket package competition

BROOKLYN, Mich. – The Race Team Alliance (RTA) has joined Michigan International Speedway (MIS), NASCAR, Ford Performance and Chevrolet in participating in The Great Race for Charity, a unique friendly off-the-track competition between Ford Performance and Chevrolet that provides race fans with a special ticket package that benefits two nonprofit organizations.

Recently announced, Ford and Chevrolet will compete in The Great Race for Charity to see which manufacturer can raise the most money to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) (Ford’s designated charity) and Operation Homefront, a national non-profit organization serving America’s military families (Chevrolet’s designated charity). Funds will be raised through the sale of a special ticket package for the two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at MIS.

To support The Great Race for Charity, Ford Performance and Chevrolet member race teams will feature decals representing the nonprofit organizations on cars for both Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at MIS. All Ford Performance cars will feature the JDRF logo while the Chevrolet cars will showcase the Operation Homefront logo.

A $5 donation on behalf of MIS will be made to each of the nonprofit organizations for every ticket package that is sold. Another $5 donation will be made back to the nonprofit organization of the manufacturer who sells the most tickets for both races. The winning nonprofit organization will be presented with a check during pre-race ceremonies at the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 11.

Fans can purchase tickets to support their favorite manufacturer and charity at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

JDRF, who will receive benefit from Ford’s participation, is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Its strength lies in its exclusive focus and singular influence on the worldwide effort to end T1D.

Operation Homefront, who will benefit from Chevrolet’s support, is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive — not simply struggle to get by — in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. For over 15 years, Operation Homefront has provided military families with critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and other family support programs and services.

What People Are Saying About the Great Race For Charity

Rick Brenner, President Michigan International Speedway

“This is truly a one-of-a-kind program and we appreciate the support and collaboration of Ford, Chevrolet, NASCAR, the teams and the Race Team Alliance,” MIS President Rick Brenner said. “When we reached out to the RTA, they were eager to engage the race teams as part of this initiative and bring more awareness to both the ticket package and the nonprofit organizations and their important missions.”

Joey Logano, Penske Racing Driver

“We as professional racers and athletes have been blessed with a tremendous platform to make a difference in people’s lives,” Penske Racing driver Joey Logano said. “We’re so lucky, but remembering that there are people out there that aren’t as fortunate is important. Not taking advantage of these platforms and public visibility would be a shame. For me, I have the Joey Logano Foundation and we’ve been fortunate to raise over three million dollars for kids in crisis around America and give them a second chance they might not have had. I’m happy we are taking part in this great initiative to help support a couple of other great causes.”

Jonathan Marshall, RTA’s Executive Director

“The RTA’s mission is to grow and promote our sport and we’re delighted to work on behalf of our member teams to help bring more fans to Michigan International Speedway through special ticket packages and to also benefit two very worthy charities”, RTA’s executive director Jonathan Marshall said.

Edsell B. Ford, FORD/JDRF

“The Ford Global Action Team for JDRF is excited to begin this ticket partnership with Michigan International Speedway,” Edsel B. Ford II said. “Ford Performance has a great NASCAR racing history at MIS, and we are thrilled to bring JDRF this fundraising opportunity. Ford has been an elite corporate partner of JDRF for over 20 years and this opportunity will not only generate additional research dollars for JDRF, but bring awareness to Type 1 diabetes.”

Paul Edwards, Vice President of Chevrolet Marketing Chevrolet/Operation Homefront

“Supporting active duty U.S. military and veterans has been a long-standing commitment for Chevrolet,” said Paul Edwards, vice president of Chevrolet marketing. “Military families sacrifice so much for our country, and Operation Homefront’s mission to provide financial and housing support is critical to honoring those who serve.”

Steve Newmark, President of Roush Fenway Racing

According to Steve Newmark, president of Roush Fenway Racing, “as a member of the Ford Performance family, we know the Ford fan base loves to compete against other manufacturers, so a friendly competition to see which fans can drive the most ticket sales and benefit two great charities exemplifies what our sport is all about.”