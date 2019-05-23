TEAM CHEVY AT CHARLOTTE: Chris Buescher Breakout Session Highlights

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

COCA-COLA 600

TEAM CHEVY BREAKOUT SESSION HIGHLIGHTS

MAY 23, 2019

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 KROGER THRILL OF THE GRILL CAMARO ZL1 Media Breakout Session Highlights:

HOW DISAPPOINTED ARE YOU BEING BETWEEN WIN NUMBER ONE AND EVENTUALLY GETTING WIN NUMBER TWO?

“It’s hard. You never think it’s going to be easy going to the next level, but you always want it to be. You want to be able to go out and have success. It’s been awhile since then to get back into victory lane. We are steadily closer. I think this year has gotten us closer to another win. Everyone has been working really hard, with Kroger, Bush’s Baked Beans, Clorox, Scott Products. Everyone is in this thing together to get another win and get ourselves into the Chase. Steady progress is sort of the name of the game. We made some big improvements in the off season. We are ahead of where we were at the end of last season and that’s awesome to see.”

YOU HAVEN’T GOTTEN THE SECOND WIN, BUT I WOULD ARGUE THAT YOU’VE HAD BETTER RUNS AND MORE COMPETITIVE IN SOME RACES THAT YOU DIDN’T WIN THAN THE RACE YOU WON. WOULD YOU AGREE WITH ME?

“For sure. Even in that year, at Bristol during the fall race, we were fast. Every time we go to Bristol, it seems like we are able to run top five. During the spring race this year, we were right around sixth when we had a little hiccup that cost us a good finish. Bristol is one of my favorite tracks and I always come back to that one, but a lot of tracks are like that. Just last week, we were competitive and should have been able to be top five. I would definitely agree that we’ve had better runs and better speed, it’s just breaking through that last little bit to go get the win. We’re getting much closer.”

WHAT DO YOU REMEMBER ABOUT YOUR WIN AT POCONO? DO YOU LOOK BACK AT THAT EVERY ONCE IN AWHILE?

“It’s always nice to remember. I remember sitting on pit road for well over an hour just waiting for something to happen. That was frustrating in a way; I’ve seen races called in much less time than that in much better conditions. With that being said, it was an awesome day for us. We’ve had runs where we were contending for wins that didn’t work in our favor.”

HOW IS YOUR STRATEGY GOING TO CHANGE NOT SHIFTING AT POCONO?

“The shifting part of it is almost guaranteed gone. With that being said, I don’t know if it will change much strategy. It might make fuel consumption a little easier to trace, I would say. It will get our fuel windows tightened up and provide a little better information there. The shifting was fun; I understand it with the way everything is that it wasn’t feasible to have that still. It’s not going to change a whole lot during the race. A lot of it’s the same parts of Pocono that are always important. You have to make sure you keep as much momentum off of one and three as possible. You have to set up for those long straightaways. Without being able to shift, you have to be able to keep that momentum up.”

