TEAM CHEVY AT CHARLOTTE: Daniel Hemric Breakout Session Highlights

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

COCA-COLA 600

TEAM CHEVY BREAKOUT HIGHLIGHTS

MAY 23, 2019

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 8 CESSNA CAMARO ZL1 Breakout Session Selected Highlights:

HOW DO YOU MANAGE THE CHAOS THIS NEW PACKAGE BRINGS WHEN EVERYBODY IS SO CLOSE TOGETHER AND PEOPLE ARE MAKING BOLD MOVES AND YOU’RE SIDE-DRAFTING AND GETTING INTO EACH OTHER. HOW DO YOU MANAGE RISK VS. REWARD?

“It’s kind of trial and error. You can find out things and moves you can make and feel confident in it and make it work. It’s all pretty relative. We all know what we’re all fighting and how our cars shift and balance-wise versus how you cover up a guys nose or how close you get to the back bumper in certain situations. You know pretty quickly throughout a race whose car is better at certain places and what your car is capable of. It’s managing those variables in whatever situation you find yourself in and having this much knowledge from lap one until the checkered flag flies. Being able to relay the information is a big thing.”

ON YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH U.S. OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL SPEED SKATER, DAN JANSEN, AS A TRAINER, WHAT DO YOU WANT TO TALK TO HIM ABOUT?

“Just picking his brain a little bit about if there’s anything different I could be doing from a hydration standpoint or certain foods that maybe I’m not looking at or haven’t put in my body to help me take the longer stints. You don’t know what you don’t know. That’s the way it is for me. I kind of thing that my routine and the things that he has taught me in the past that have worked for me. It’s just a matter of not knowing something. I’m sure we’ll talk at some point.”

ARE YOU MORE INTERESTING IN THE PHYSICAL THEN MENTAL AT THIS POINT?

“At this point, yeah, it’s definitely more the physical. I think the season itself has been a good mentally challenging deal to help me grow. A lot of things I talked about the other week has helped me with that stuff. Looking back at it, I think the physicality of what this weekend holds is probably the number one concern for everybody.”

