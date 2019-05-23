TEAM CHEVY AT CHARLOTTE: Qualifying Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

COCA-COLA 600

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

MAY 23, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st William Byron, Liberty Patriotic Camaro ZL1

4th Austin Dillon, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Camaro ZL1

10th Daniel Hemric, Cessna Camaro ZL1

11th Kurt Busch, GEARWRENCH Camaro ZL1

12th Chase Elliott, NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st William Byron (Chevrolet)

2nd Aric Almirola (Ford)

3rd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

4th Austin Dillon (Chevrolet)

5th Kevin Harvick (Ford)

FOX will telecast the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway live at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, May 26. Live coverage can also be found on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 COCA-COLA ZERO SUGAR CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 4th

“I think there’s always an advantage to running a lot of laps. I’ve definitely got to do a good job of keeping myself cool and keeping myself hydrated. So, I’ve got a lot on my plate as far as that goes. But, I’m always happy to learn more and get out on the track and see what I can learn as far as experience goes.

“I missed it a little bit out there in qualifying. In general, we all missed it a little bit; our team. We were just too loose because the temperature dropped so much that it got me turning a little too good. I never lifted through (Turns) 1 and 2 and then in (Turn) 3, I thought I gained a little time. But most of my speed came from the line. And (Turns) 1 and 2 were a little too free.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE PATRIOTIC CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 13th

HOW DID YOU FEEL ABOUT YOUR QUALIFYING RUN?

“It was wide open. We were a little free through three and four, but we were just wide open.”

WITH A STRING OF THREE-STRAIGHT RUNNER-UP FINISHES, WHAT WOULD IT MEAN TO YOU WIN YOUR FIRST CAREER VICTORY AT THE COCA-COLA 600?

“It would be really cool. I’ll take the win any week I can get it at this point. The Coca-Cola 600 is a special race. Any cup race would be good, I’m not picky.”

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THE TRACK IN GENERAL? I KNOW THEY’VE MADE A FEW ALTERATIONS TO IT PRIOR TO THIS PAST WEEKEND.

“I think this place does a good job of widening the track out. This place is fun. It’s one of the few places that you can naturally run the top. It’s one of my favorite racetracks and I’m happy to be here.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY PATRIOTIC CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 15th

DOES THE QUALIFYING RUN MATTER IN A RACE THAT’S THIS LONG?

“Not really, but we would have liked to be better of course. There are three of our Hendrick cars right there with us. The 24 had an incredible lap, so we’ll try to dig in and see just how committed they were to qualifying. I think we were a bit more in a race-scenario the way it looks at my quick glance, but we just have to stick together as a group. The fact that three of our cars were there and so close in speed is a great starting spot for all of us. We had a couple of cars that ran good in the All-Star Race and a couple that didn’t, mine was one that didn’t. To piggy-back on what those guys had going on is the goal for us this weekend and we’ll see how that translates to the race.”

WHAT WOULD IT MEAN TO YOU TO NOT ONLY BREAK THE WINNING STREAK FIRST, BUT TIE THE 600 WIN RECORD THIS WEEKEND?

“It’s such a special track. I have early memories before I was even racing of coming here to watch this race. Hendrick Motorsports is so nearby; family and friends are always here. There are just so many reasons that make this race special. I’m honored to have all of the trophies I do and I’d love to get up there and tie Darrell (Waltrip).”

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 COCA-COLA ORANGE VANILLA CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 29th

“It was okay. No speed. So that’s a little discouraging. But it’s qualifying.”

WHAT DO EXPECT GOING INTO THE RACE ON SUNDAY?

‘Qualifying is qualifying. We obviously want to get something out of it but I don’t know why we didn’t post a faster time. We slowed down, actually, from earlier today. We’ll figure that out. But, Saturday is when it really matters to get our car out in practice. It’s a long race. The slower we are, the more downforce there is. That’s what we’re kind of banking on. That would be nice.”

