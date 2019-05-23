Toyota Racing MENCS Charlotte Post-Qualifying Report

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Report
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)
Charlotte Motor Speedway – May 23, 2019
TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS
1st, William Byron*
2nd, Aric Almirola*
3rd, KYLE BUSCH
4th, Austin Dillon*
5th, Kevin Harvick*
14th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.
16th, ERIK JONES
20th, DENNY HAMLIN
27th, MATT DIBENEDETTO
34th, PARKER KLIGERMAN
40th, JOEY GASE
*non-Toyota driver
TOYOTA QUOTES
MARTIN TRUEX JR, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops / Tracker / USO Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing
Qualifying Position: 14th
We were talking about the fine balance between the grip of the race track going early and what it’s going to get when it gets later and how much speed cars will pick up because of that.
“I think everybody is going to be wide open. I just had the tires sliding just enough through (Turn) 3 – through the middle of (Turns) 3 and 4 that you know you’re scrubbing speed. Drawing that early is going to hurt us for sure. I thought we had a good car in practice. It’s been a good day. I’m happy with what the team did and how things are going. We’ll just have to see where we end up and go from there.”