Toyota Racing MENCS Charlotte Post-Qualifying Report

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Report

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Charlotte Motor Speedway – May 23, 2019

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, William Byron*

2nd, Aric Almirola*

3rd, KYLE BUSCH

4th, Austin Dillon*

5th, Kevin Harvick*

14th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

16th, ERIK JONES

20th, DENNY HAMLIN

27th, MATT DIBENEDETTO

34th, PARKER KLIGERMAN

40th, JOEY GASE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops / Tracker / USO Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 14th

We were talking about the fine balance between the grip of the race track going early and what it’s going to get when it gets later and how much speed cars will pick up because of that.

“I think everybody is going to be wide open. I just had the tires sliding just enough through (Turn) 3 – through the middle of (Turns) 3 and 4 that you know you’re scrubbing speed. Drawing that early is going to hurt us for sure. I thought we had a good car in practice. It’s been a good day. I’m happy with what the team did and how things are going. We’ll just have to see where we end up and go from there.”