Weekend schedule for Charlotte

This Memorial Day weekend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday evening while the Xfinity Series hits the track Saturday for the Alsco 300.

The ARCA Menards Series will also compete at Charlotte Thursday night for the General Tire 150. There will be two hours of practice beginning at 11:30 a.m. with qualifying at 5 p.m. The race is scheduled for a 9 p.m. start and will be televised on FS1.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, May 23

2:35 p.m.- 3:25 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series First Practice – Airing on FS1 at 3 p.m.

4:05 p.m.- 4:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – FS1

6:05 p.m.-6:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – FS1

7:05 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Qualifying – Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions – FS1/PRN

Friday, May 24

No events scheduled

Saturday, May 25

8:35 a.m.-9:25 a.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Second Practice – FS1

9:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions – FS1

11:05 a.m.-11:55 a.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Final Practice – FS1

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco 300 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles) – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, May 26

6 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 (Stages 100/200/300/400 Laps = 600 Miles) – FOX/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio