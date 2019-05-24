What To Know Before Using a DC-DC Charger

Having a car can be considered as a necessity today. When you own one, you’ll be able to travel to different places without minding the availability of public transportation.

Since a car is usually made of a dual battery system, you need to know the kind of charger you’re using along with it. The performance of your battery chargers (DC-DC) can make or break the performance of your car in the long run.

Your car is your investment which is why you should exert time and effort in taking care of it. Aside from having regular maintenance checkups, using the right DC-DC charger can definitely improve the lifespan of your car.

Here are some things you should know before using a DC-DC charger:

1. Different car batteries require different chargers.

Regardless if you bought your car last year or five years ago, expect that car batteries will work the same way. Car batteries have the same purpose, but this doesn’t mean that one type of battery charger works for all car batteries.

The most common batteries found in cars today are composed of lead-acid, sealed maintenance free in Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) separators, or Gel cell batteries. Take time to assess what kind of battery or batteries your car has and make sure that you use a battery charger suitable for it. Using a battery charger that doesn’t match your car batteries can lead to damage and even injuries.

2. Pay attention to the peak amperes.

As a car owner or mechanic, you have to be aware of how your car batteries work. This knowledge is vital so you can better take care of your car, diagnose any battery-related problems, and have it repaired as soon as possible. Once you know what type of battery charger to use for your car battery, it’s now time to know how battery chargers work.

To know better about your car battery charger, research about peak amperes. This is the measurement of the highest peak of current which can be drawn from a car battery charger without damaging it. Contrary to popular belief, peak amperes indicate the quality of the components of the car battery charger, not its charging capability.

3. It’s important to determine the average charging time.

Your car batteries will be damaged once it’s overcharged. Sure, all car batteries have the same function, but keep in mind that each of these car batteries has a its own current requirement.

If you don’t want your car batteries or DC-DC charger to be damaged, determine how many hours your car batteries should be charged. Generally, a car battery chargers take about 2 to 10 hours, but it’s always better if you do your own research. Determine how long your car batteries should be charged and make sure that you follow the time required.

Because car battery chargers now come in a wide variety of options, you can buy one which can charge faster than the usual. This product will save you time and energy because you won’t have to wait as long just to start your car. However, because of its improved features, expect that a fast-charging charger will cost more.

4. Portability won’t become an issue.

As mentioned, car battery charges come in different sizes and designs. Regardless if you’re looking for one which can be used in your garage or can be carried around anywhere, you can quickly buy the most suitable car battery charger in the market.

If weight and size are important deciding factors to you, prepare a bigger amount when you’re looking for a portable car battery charger. More often than not, the lighter the car battery charger is, the more expensive it is.

5. Assess the ease of use.

While some drivers are adept to the mechanism and maintenance of their cars, others aren’t. If you’re one of the latter, make sure that you choose a car battery charger which is easy to use – if possible, one which comes with a detailed and informative instruction manual. Controls should also be easy to understand and comes with a list of safety considerations, as well.

Think Long-Term

A car can only provide convenience to you and your family when it’s working properly. If you always experience being stuck on the road because of a dead battery, you’ll probably regret buying a car. Steer away from this direction by using the best DC-DC charger for your needs. Make sure that you only purchase from reputable brands so you can have the best experience with your car in the long run!