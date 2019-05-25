Reddick Wins Charlotte For Second Xfinity Win of 2019

Tyler Reddick scored his second win of the 2019 Xfinity Series season when he won Saturday’s Alsco 300 by 2.10 seconds over runner-up Justin Allgaier. Jeffrey Earnhardt took home third place, while rookies Noag Gragson and Justin Haley rounded out the top-five.

The win was the fifth of Reddick’s career and his third on a 1.5-mile speedway. Reddick began the race in third, but managed to lead the most laps (110) on the way to winning the second stage and the race itself, enduring several wild late-race restarts.

“This is a place I didn’t feel good about, I’m not going to lie,” said Reddick. “I was really worried, Charlotte is kind of been the point in my season where things past Charlotte haven’t really gone good. It’s really nice to come into Charlotte, practice good, come into the race, run good, and come away with a win. Hopefully that means the next couple are going to keep rolling this way.”

The win was the eighth top-four finish for the defending series champion.

Christopher Bell began the race on the pole and led 33 laps and won the first stage, but suffered a tire failure and made contact with the wall around the halfway point of the race. He would finish 31st in his second DNF of the season.

Michael Annett, Jeb Burton, Ryan Sieg, Austin Cindric, and Brandon Jones rounded out the top-10.

The day was excessively hot, which led to a slick race track and several front-runners suffered tire issues or made contact with the wall, including Bell, Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, Earnhardt, Chase Briscoe, and outside-polesitter Cole Custer. Several drivers were also overheated during and after the race, including Reddick, Haley, and Earnhardt, who was later taken to the medical center after experiencing dizziness on pit road.

Fourth-place starter Austin Dillon had to relinquish his seat to Cup teammate Daniel Hemric with 40 laps to go when the seat in his Kaulig Racing got too hot and began burning his ribs.

The next race will June 1 at Pocono Raceway for the Pocono Green 250 at 1 pm ET on FS1.