Toyota NXS Charlotte Race Recap

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race 11 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

May 25, 2019

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Tyler Reddick*

2nd, Justin Allgaier*

3rd, JEFFREY EARNHARDT

4th, Noah Gragson*

5th, Justin Haley*

10th, BRANDON JONES

21st, JOEY GASE

31st, CHRISTOPHER BELL

32nd, JOE NEMECHEK

35th, TIMMY HILL

38th, CHAD FINCHUM

*non-Toyota driver

Supra driver Jeffrey Earnhardt captured a career-best third-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Teammate Brandon Jones (10th) also finished in the top 10 – his sixth top-10 finish this season.

After starting from the pole and leading 33 laps, Christopher Bell’s day ended early with a flat right-front tire on lap 90 and the Supra driver finished 31st.

TOYOTA QUOTES

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards / Jeld-Wen Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 10th

How was your day after salvaging a top-10 finish following a few brush-ups with the wall?

“This was not ideal temperatures to be fighting the car like that. I think a top 10 was great. I tried again that last little bit to use the outside (lane). I know a lot of guys were doing that and I was just too tight there with the damage that I had to do it. I hit the wall again. All in all, I think 10th was pretty good considering what we had today. We had Menards back on the car, so I know you could see that Supra all day long on the race track and we’re in Jeld-Wen’s backyard as well. All in all, we can build off that. I had a lot of confidence. I think on those restarts a couple of times I was able to jump out a lot and gain some ground, so I think that was big.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 31st

Was there any warning that the tire would go down?

“No, none at all. I got pretty tight there the first stage. The second stage I was fighting a little bit loose. I had no warning.”

What happened from your perspective?

“I don’t know. I felt like my balance was really good. My car was running good there. I had no warning of blowing a right front. I was actually a little bit loose that entire run. I guess we ran something over. I pile drove the fence and then rolling down the back straightaway I saw my teammate do it there too. Bummer, but we had a really fast Rheem Supra today.”