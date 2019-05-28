Dillon to Drive for Kaulig Racing at Pocono Raceway with Partner Maestro’s Classic

Lexington, N.C. – (May 28, 2019) – For a second-straight weekend, Austin Dillon will join Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 team – this time, behind the wheel of the Maestro’s Classic Chevrolet Camaro. Maestro’s Classic, a line of beard care products, has previously partnered with Dillon at Pocono Raceway as its home base is just over 100 miles southeast of the racetrack.

Austin Dillon Notes:

First-career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Pocono Raceway

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Pocono Raceway: 2nd (2018)

Best Finish at Pocono Raceway: 10th (2018)

Austin Dillon Quote:“Hey, everyone. I’m really excited to announce I’m back with Kaulig Racing this next weekend at Pocono Raceway with Maestro’s. I can’t thank these guys enough. They’ve been good – it’s why I keep this beard, they have the best products in the world. So, thank them for everything they do, and we’ll see you at Pocono with Kaulig Racing and the (No.) 10 car.”

About Maestro’s Classic:Maestro’s Classic is more than a Beard Care Products Brand. It is a movement in masculinity, with a nod to love, hard work, strength and creativity. Maestro’s Classic shines a light where others don’t…on its supporters. We celebrate the integrity of man and honor his commitment to family, community and craft while shaping the bearded path for the next generation of young men. We have designed a line of beard care products that are Undeniably Good™ and will assist in Crafting a Better You™ in beard care. For more information, visit https://www.maestrosclassic.com.

About Kaulig Racing™:Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit www.kauligracing.com.