GMS Racing NXS Pocono Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 ISM Connect Chevrolet Camaro

Pocono Xfinity Stats

1 start

Best Finish: 7th (2018)

2019 Season Stats

11 starts, 2 top-five’s and 8 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 224 this weekend at Pocono Raceway. This chassis has been ran twice this season by Nemechek. Once at Atlanta Motor Speedway (start: 10th/finish:) and most recently at Auto Club Speedway (start:/finish:).

– Nemechek is currently second in Sunoco Rookie of the Year points, 11 points behind Chase Briscoe in first place.

Quotes:

“Pocono is a really fun track because it’s like no other track on the NASCAR circuit. It’s a challenge for not only the drivers but for the crew chiefs and teams as well. All three turns are different, so it makes the setup difficult to nail in all three corners. We showed some speed last weekend at Charlotte and I know that this 23 team have been working really hard to prepare this car. Hopefully we can get back up to the front and compete for a win in our ISM Connect Chevy.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C.

