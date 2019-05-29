Haley Looking to Ride a Wave of Momentum to Pocono Raceway

Justin Haley Notes:

First Career Start at Pocono Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Pocono Raceway: 2nd (Spring 2018)

Best Finish at Pocono Raceway: 10th (Spring 2018)

Quotes:

“We’re heading to Pocono Raceway this weekend – one of my favorites. We’re coming off a really strong run at Charlotte Motor Speedway where we got our first Top-5 for the No. 11 team. We’ve had a really strong mile-and-a-half program. Going to Pocono, one of my best tracks, I am really excited. Kaulig Racing has always been really fast there, so hopefully the two of us combined can go out and compete for another Top-5.”

﻿

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com .