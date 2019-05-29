JR Motorsports — NXS Pocono Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Pocono Raceway

RACE: Pocono Green 250 (100 laps / 250 miles)

DATE: Saturday, June 1, 2019

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

• Michael Annett’s best NASCAR Xfinity Series finish at Pocono Raceway is 13th in 2017.

• Annett has had much success on tracks measuring 2.5 miles or more this season, winning at Daytona International Speedway in February and earning the pole at Talladega Superspeedway.

• Annett’s sixth-place finish last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway was his seventh top-10 of the season in 11 races.

• Annett and his No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet team are already qualified for the NXS Playoffs by virtue of the victory at Daytona to open the season.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Klondike Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier has one top-five finish at Pocono in three starts. He claimed the runner-up spot at the track in 2017.

• The Illinois native has a best start of fourth at the Tricky Triangle and has led 13 laps there.

• Allgaier is coming off two consecutive second-place finishes after earning the runner-up spot at both Dover and Charlotte.

• In 54 NXS starts on tracks measuring two or more miles in length, Allgaier has one win (Indianapolis 2018), 12 top fives and 27 top 10s.

Ryan Preece

No. 8 Planters Nuts Chevrolet

• Ryan Preece returns to the No. 8 Chevrolet for JRM for the third time in 2019 this weekend in Pocono.

• Preece has recorded two top 10s in his first two NXS starts for JRM, including a best finish of seventh at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

• The Berlin, Conn. native will be making his second career NXS start at Pocono this weekend.

• To date in 2019, the No. 8 Chevrolet has earned two top fives, eight top 10s and has an overall average finish of 9.3.

• The team’s best result was a second-place finish at ISM Raceway in March.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Switch Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson will make his first NXS start at Pocono this weekend.

• Gragson has earned two top 10s and one pole in three previous starts in the ARCA Series at Pocono.

• Gragson has made one previous start in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series at the 2.5-mile triangular track.

• Following last weekend’s fourth-place finish, the Las Vegas native has improved to eighth in the championship standings, 30 points ahead of the 12th and final cutoff position for the Playoffs.

Driver Quotes

“Bigger tracks are good for me, and I’ve always liked Pocono. We won at Daytona and earned the pole at Talladega, so this is the next opportunity we have to continue that success this season on these larger tracks. The communication among the team is really good right now and we are hitting the goals we established, to qualify well, earn stage points and get top-five and top-10 finishes. I’m looking forward to keeping that consistency going into the summer and on toward the Playoffs.”– Michael Annett

“I love racing at Pocono. I was fortunate enough to win there in the ARCA Series. Jason Burdett and our No. 7 Klondike team have done a really good job there in the past. I really like racing at tracks that are unique and aren’t necessarily your standard shape. You really have to think through all three corners. To be good in Turn 1, you’re going to struggle a little in Turn 2 and Turn 3 and vice versa. Figuring which corner you’re willing to give up a little bit of speed in order to gain the speed on the other corners is so important. I’m excited for this race. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”– Justin Allgaier

“I’m really looking forward to hopping back in the No. 8 Planters Chevrolet this weekend at Pocono Raceway. Pocono is a track that I don’t have a lot of experience at, and I’m definitely ready to get on track and learn more about the details of each turn. Pocono is a place where it’s hard to know what to expect ahead of time. All three of the turns are so different, and I’m very fortunate to have the opportunity to race for JR Motorsports and contribute to the success of the No. 8 team so far this season.”– Ryan Preece

“I really like racing at Pocono. It’s a fun and challenging track that really keeps you on your toes with the three different corners. We were really fast in practice here last year in the truck and I’m very confident we can unload that same way again this year in the Xfinity car. Hopefully we can keep the positive momentum going after last week in Charlotte and get our Switch Chevrolet in the front on Saturday. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

• JRM at Pocono: In 11 NXS starts at Pocono Raceway, JR Motorsports has scored two top-five and six top-10 finishes. Justin Allgaier earned the organization’s best finish of second in this event in 2017 after leading 13 laps.

• JRM Driver Appearance at Pocono Fan Fair Stage: JRM teammates Michael Annett, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson will be appearing at Pocono Raceway’s Fan Stage on Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m. ET. The Fan Stage is located in the Fan Fair between Gates 9 and 10.

• U.S. Cellular Sweepstakes: One grand prize winner will have the chance to wave the green flag for the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway and be an honorary pit crew member for JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier, who will pilot the U.S. Cellular Chevrolet Camaro SS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 27. The sweepstakes, which runs through July 14, will also provide the grand prize winner and a guest an official pit crew shirt, a tour of the No. 7 team hauler, attend the driver’s meeting with Allgaier and crew chief Jason Burdett, plus sit atop the pit box for the race and more. To enter to win and to see the full sweepstakes details, visit www.USCellular250.com.