Weekend schedule for Pocono Raceway

This weekend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Pocono Raceway. Martin Truex Jr. grabbed his third victory of the season last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway and is also the defending race winner for the Pocono 400.

Kyle Busch won last year’s Xfinity Series Pocono Green 250 but will not compete in this week’s race. Instead, Jeffrey Earnhardt, who earned a career-best finish of third last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will pilot the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, May 31

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity Series First Practice (MRN) – NASCAR.com/live

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup Series First Practice (MRN) – NASCAR.com/live

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity Series Final Practice (FS2)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Cup Series Final Practice (FS2, MRN)

Saturday, June 1

10:05 a.m. – Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) Single vehicle/One lap – All positions (FS1)

11:35 a.m. – Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Single vehicle/One lap – All positions (FS1, MRN)

1 p.m. – Xfinity Series Pocono Green 250 (Stages 25/50/100 = 100 laps/250 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 2

2 p.m. – Cup Series Pocono 400 (Stages 50/100/160 = 160 laps/400 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)