Fast Facts: ARCA Menards Series General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 at Pocono Raceway

By

FAST FACTS: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200

Where: Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania

When: Friday, May 31, 2019, 5:30 pm ET

Television: FS1, Live

Track Length: 2.500 miles

Banking: Turn 1, 14 degrees; Turn 2, 9 degrees; Turn 3, 6 degrees

Most Recent Winners: Harrison Burton, June 1, 2018, 108.611 miles per hour

Zane Smith, July 27, 2918, 112.585 miles per hour

Most Recent Pole Winners: Noah Gragson, June 1, 2018, 170.506 miles per hour

Gus Dean, July 27, 2918, 170.293 miles per hour

Track Qualifying Record: Brennan Poole, June 9, 2012, 173.554 miles per hour

FAST FACTS: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200

Where: Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania

When: Friday, May 31, 2019, 5:30 pm ET

Television: FS1, Live

Track Length: 2.500 miles

Banking: Turn 1, 14 degrees; Turn 2, 9 degrees; Turn 3, 6 degrees

Most Recent Winners: Harrison Burton, June 1, 2018, 108.611 miles per hour

Zane Smith, July 27, 2918, 112.585 miles per hour

Most Recent Pole Winners: Noah Gragson, June 1, 2018, 170.506 miles per hour

Gus Dean, July 27, 2918, 170.293 miles per hour

Track Qualifying Record: Brennan Poole, June 9, 2012, 173.554 miles per hour