Fast Facts: ARCA Menards Series General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 at Pocono Raceway

FAST FACTS: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200
Where: Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania
When: Friday, May 31, 2019, 5:30 pm ET
Television: FS1, Live
Track Length: 2.500 miles
Banking: Turn 1, 14 degrees; Turn 2, 9 degrees; Turn 3, 6 degrees
Most Recent Winners: Harrison Burton, June 1, 2018, 108.611 miles per hour
Zane Smith, July 27, 2918, 112.585 miles per hour
Most Recent Pole Winners: Noah Gragson, June 1, 2018, 170.506 miles per hour
Gus Dean, July 27, 2918, 170.293 miles per hour
Track Qualifying Record: Brennan Poole, June 9, 2012, 173.554 miles per hour
- The ARCA Menards Series returns to the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway for the 68th time in the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200. It is the eighth race of 20 throughout the 2019 ARCA Menards Series season and the fourth round of the General Tire Superspeedway Challenge. It is also the fourth and final superspeedway race sponsored by General Tire, meaning it is the fourth and final race that pays double points in the GT Superspeedway Challenge standings.
- Pocono Raceway is called the Tricky Triangle, because it’s really tricky and shaped like a triangle. Specifically, it is shaped like a scalene triangle, as none of its three “sides” are the same length.
- The first ARCA race at Pocono was held on the now-defunct 0.75-mile oval that wrapped around what is now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage area. It was won by Bobby Watson who held off Benny Parsons for the win.
- Previous winners at Pocono include: Tim Steele (9), Bob Schacht (6), Bob Keselowski (5), Frank Kimmel (3), Mike Wallace (3), Jimmy Horton (2), Casey Mears (2). Tied with one each: Blaise Alexander, Justin Allgaier, Justin Allison, Casey Atwood, Trevor Bayne, Robb Brent, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton, Cole Custer, Ty Dillon, Kerry Earnhardt, Chase Elliott, Grant Enfinger, Tim George, Jr., Craig Goess, Chad Hackenbracht, Justin Haley, Ryan Hemphill, Riley Herbst, Ben Hess, Bobby Jacks, Travis Kvapil, Corey LaJoie, Kyle Larson, Justin Lofton, Joey Logano, Damon Lusk, Chad McCumbee, Michael McDowell, Chase Miller, Ryan Newman, Brennan Poole, Jeff Purvis, Lee Raymond, Scott Riggs, Zane Smith, and Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
- Sixteen drivers have earned their first career ARCA Menards Series win at Pocono: Kerry Earnhardt (June 17, 2000), Ryan Newman (July 22, 2000), Justin Allison (August 1, 2014), Casey Atwood (July 27, 2000), Trevor Bayne (June 6, 2015), Robb Brent (July 31, 2010), Cole Custer (August 1, 2015), Chase Elliott (June 8, 2013), Tim George, Jr. (June 11, 2011), Craig Goess (June 5, 2011), Chad Hackenbracht (August 4, 2012), Riley Herbst (June 9, 2017), Travis Kvapil (June 11, 2006), Kyle Larson (June 7, 2014), Chase Miller (June 10, 2006), and Scott Riggs (June 12, 2004). For 14 of them, it is their only win to this point; only Earnhardt and Newman have more than one ARCA Menards Series victory.
- Eleven drivers with multiple career victories earned their last, or most recent, series win at Pocono: Damon Lusk (June 8, 2002), Mike Wallace (June 15, 1996), Ben Hess (June 13, 1992), Lee Raymond (June 8, 1988), Ty Dillon (August 7, 2011), Ryan Hemphill (July 31, 2004), Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (July 8, 2008), Casey Mears (July 26, 2003), Zane Smith (July 27, 2018), Joey Logano (June 6, 2009), Justin Haley (July 28, 2017).
- Tim Steele won five consecutive ARCA Menards Series races at Pocono from July 1996 through July 1998.
- There have been 26 ARCA Menards Series at Pocono races without a repeat winner dating back to Chase Miller in June 2006. Other drivers who have won in that span of time include Frank Kimmel, Chad McCumbee, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Justin Allgaier, Joey Logano, Justin Lofton, Craig Goess, Robb Brent, Tim George, Jr., Ty Dillon, Brennan Poole, Chad Hackenbracht, Chase Elliott, Corey Lajoie, Kyle Larson, Justin Allison, Trevor Bayne, Cole Custer, Grant Enfinger, Chase Briscoe, Riley Herbst, Justin Haley, Harrison Burton, and Zane Smith.
- There have been five different race distances for the ARCA Menards Series at Pocono. There have been six 100-mile races, six 125-milers, eighteen 150-milers, thirty-one races were 200 miles in length, and six were 250 miles.
- Tim George, Jr. is one of two drivers named Tim to have won a fog-shortened race at Pocono. He won a race shortened by 52 miles in 2011. While not an ARCA race, Tim Richmond won the 1986 Summer 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono, a race cut short by 125 miles due to fog. Only one other ARCA race at Pocono has been shortened, last year’s July race, won by Zane Smith, was shortened by 27 laps due to rain.
- Only four ARCA Menards Series races at Pocono have gone into overtime: June 8, 2002 won by Damon Lusk (extended by six laps), June 10, 2006 won by Chase Miller (extended by eight laps), June 7, 2007 won by Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (extended by six laps), and August 1, 2009 won by Justin Lofton (extended by two laps).
- The record for most caution flags in an ARCA Menards Series race at Pocono Raceway is nine and the record for caution laps in 49, both set twice, in June 2006 and July 2007 in races won by Chase Miller and Michael McDowell respectively. The 2007 race was the slowest in ARCA history at Pocono at just 89.043 miles per hour.
- The record for fewest caution flags in an ARCA Menards Series race at Pocono Raceway is zero for zero laps in August 2013 in a race won by Corey Lajoie. It is the fastest race in series history at Pocono at 162.221 miles per hour.