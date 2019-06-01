Toyota NXS Pocono Race Recap

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Pocono Raceway

Race 12 of 33 – 250 miles, 100 laps

June 1, 2019

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Cole Custer*

2nd, Tyler Reddick*

3rd, Chase Briscoe*

4th, Ryan Preece*

5th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

19th, TIMMY HILL

22nd, JEFFREY EARNHARDT

30th, MATT MILLS

31st, JOHN JACKSON

33rd, JOEY GASE

37th, CHAD FINCHUM

38th, BRANDON JONES

*non-Toyota driver

Christopher Bell (fifth) was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

It was Bell’s seventh top-five and eighth top-10 finish in 12 races this season driving the No. 20 Toyota Supra.

After starting from the second position, Bell spun on Lap 18 before rebounding to lead seven laps (of 100).

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

Talk about your top-five finish today.

“We were just kind of slow all day. We didn’t get the finish we wanted. I thought we were going to run second there if the yellow didn’t come out and unfortunately the yellow came out. I started on the bottom and just could never – just wasn’t fast enough to get up there. Bummer, but it was a much needed momentum for after how Charlotte went.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Juniper Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 38th

What happened out there?

“I’m more frustrated for the guys than myself. I never run great here, so to be running fourth the way we were, to have a really good Supra actually qualify way better than I thought we were going to as well – too good to be true I guess. I don’t know. We’ve just got to keep going. We’ve got really good cars. These guys are working really good in the shop. We’ve just got to keep staying up there.”