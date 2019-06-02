RCR Post Race Report – Pocono 400

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Team’s Race Cut Short at Pocono Raceway After On-Track Incident

Finish: 37th

Start: 10th

Points: 21st

“We had a fast Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in practice and were hopeful about our chances today at Pocono Raceway. We needed a solid day to get back a couple spots in the points. Unfortunately, it didn’t go that way for us. Another car made contact with us and sent us into the wall in Stage 1, ending our day. This was not how we wanted our day to go at all, and we’re all disappointed in being out of the race so soon. This will hurt us in the points but we’ll regroup and get back into it at Michigan.” -Austin Dillon

Daniel Hemric Leads Laps, Finishes 13th with No. 8 Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway

Finish: 13th

Start: 23rd

Points: 24th

“I thought we did a really good job of maximizing our day with this No. 8 Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. We struggled a little bit too much on restarts, and I have to figure out how to position myself better to not give up so much track position. In the race the car took off too loose on corner entry to attack. I thought we would never get that connected to make some decent lap times. As soon as Luke Lambert and this team were able to make some adjustments to this No. 8 Kalahari Chevrolet, we were able to do that and made forward progress. Staying out long on the next-to-last run and pitting late for right side tires and fuel gave us a huge amount of track position and made our lap times much better than the cars around us. The clean air helped us get track position as well. I wish we could have maintained in the top 10 over the course of that last restart, but it just didn’t work out. We’ll go to work, build off this momentum and look to have another strong day next week in Michigan.”-Daniel Hemric