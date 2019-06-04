FedEx Racing Express Facts – Michigan International Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Freight Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: FireKeepers Casino 400

Date/Time: June 9/2:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 200 laps/400 miles

Track Length: 2 miles

Track Shape: Oval

2018 Winner: Clint Bowyer

Express Notes:

Pocono Recap: Denny Hamlin earned a sixth-place finish at Pocono Raceway Sunday, putting behind him a stretch of races where he finished outside the top 15 due to mechanical issues or accidents. Hamlin started the 400-mile event in sixth and raced inside the top 10 for most of the afternoon. Passing was difficult, but varying pit strategies mixed up the field multiple times, including putting the FedEx Office Toyota in the lead for a lap. At least five different cars had incidents involving cut tires or contact with the wall, but the #11 team avoided trouble and executed a clean race.

Michigan Preview: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be heading to high-speed Michigan International Speedway for a 400-mile event on Sunday, June 9. After another top-10 finish at Pocono, Hamlin and the #FedEx11 team will be seeking their third win of the 2019 Cup Series, as well as Denny’s third-career win in the Irish Hills.

Hamlin Michigan Statistics:

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Races: 26

Wins: 2 (2010, 2011)

Poles: 1 (2018)

Top-5: 7

Top-10: 12

Laps Led: 187

Avg. Start: 12.3

Avg. Finish 14.4

Hamlin Conversation:

How does it feel for your team to have secured a top-10 finish and have strong momentum heading to Michigan?

“Pocono was a fairly smooth race for us and a top-10 finish was what we needed after a rough stretch the last few weeks. I’m proud of the effort from our FedEx team and we’ll keep it going next week in Michigan.”

How do you expect the racing at Michigan to be different with the current aero package?

“I think the race at Michigan is going to be one of the best shows we’ve put on at that track. That track offers plenty of grip, and we should be able to keep the throttle wide open and close the gaps to make passes. Our FedEx team has had pretty good success there before, and it should be another good weekend for us.”

FedEx Freight Fremont, Ind. Service Center Along for the Ride at Michigan International Speedway: For the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, FedEx Freight recognizes the company’s Fremont, Ind., service center by featuring the call letters FRE on the #11 FedEx Freight racecar. The Fremont service center, opened in 2004, has approximately 200 team members who are committed to making every FedEx experience outstanding.