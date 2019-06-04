GMS Racing NGOTS Texas Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Texas NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 3rd, Laps Led: 2

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 8, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 1, Laps led: 92, Stage wins: 1

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed led his first laps in Gander Trucks competition in his first start at Texas Motor Speedway in October 2018.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 302. Creed competed with this chassis in Texas and Kansas earlier this season.

– Creed has qualified inside the top 10 in every race this season.

Quote:

“I’m excited for Texas. We had a good run going here in the spring and were set up for one of our strongest finishes of the season before the jack bolt broke and ruined our night. The Triple Truck Challenge starts this week and I’m pumped for that. This team works very hard each and every week to bring fast trucks to the track, but with the added incentives for these next three races I think the bar is set higher. It’s definitely provided more motivation for me to lay it all out on the line and hopefully we can park our Silverado in victory lane and get a big paycheck.”