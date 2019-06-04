GMS Racing NGOTS Texas Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado
Texas NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 2, Best start: 3rd, Laps Led: 2
2019 NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 8, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 1, Laps led: 92, Stage wins: 1
Notes:
– Sheldon Creed led his first laps in Gander Trucks competition in his first start at Texas Motor Speedway in October 2018.
– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 302. Creed competed with this chassis in Texas and Kansas earlier this season.
– Creed has qualified inside the top 10 in every race this season.
Quote:
“I’m excited for Texas. We had a good run going here in the spring and were set up for one of our strongest finishes of the season before the jack bolt broke and ruined our night. The Triple Truck Challenge starts this week and I’m pumped for that. This team works very hard each and every week to bring fast trucks to the track, but with the added incentives for these next three races I think the bar is set higher. It’s definitely provided more motivation for me to lay it all out on the line and hopefully we can park our Silverado in victory lane and get a big paycheck.”
Texas NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 3, Best start: 2nd, Best Finish: 3rd, Top 5s: 1,Top 10s: 1, Laps Led: 33
2019 NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 8, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 5, Laps Led: 125, Poles: 1, Stage wins: 1
Notes:
– Brett Moffitt enters Texas third in points, 33 points back from the leader.
– The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 306 this weekend in Texas. Moffitt competed with this chassis in Kansas, Texas and Las Vegas earlier this season. Moffitt qualified inside the top five for each event and has two top-10 finishes in those three events.
– Moffitt ranks second among series regulars in laps led with 125.
Quote:
“Texas is the beginning of an exciting month for us with the kickoff of the Triple Truck Challenge. A lot of my sponsors pulled together for this Midwest swing and the Triple Truck Challenge. If I’m able to win all three races of the Triple Truck Challenge we’ll be giving away a $250,000 S.M.A.R.T. home from Destiny Homes, a $50,000 Chevy Silverado and $10,000 to some lucky fans. It’s a fun way to get the fans interested and hopefully following along with us. Gander Outdoors gave the teams some incentive so it’s nice of my sponsors to be able to do the something for the fans too.
I feel really good heading into Texas this weekend. We had a fast truck there earlier this year and I just put us in a bad position that took us out of contention. We’re going back with a similar setup, it will be a little different without the PJ1 through Turns One and Two. I think it’s going to make for more single-file racing but we will see when we get there, and hopefully we can repeat the speed that we had in the truck there in the spring.”
ABOUT GMS RACING
GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.
SOCIAL MEDIA
To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.