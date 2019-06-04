GMS Racing NXS Michigan Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Michigan Xfinity Stats

1 start

Best Finish: 13th (2018)

2019 Season Stats

12 starts, 2 top-five’s and 8 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 220 this weekend at Michigan International Speedway. This chassis has been run once this season by Nemechek at Texas Motor Speedway (start: 8th/finish: 9th)

– Nemechek is currently second in Sunoco Rookie of the Year points, 22 points behind Chase Briscoe in first place.

Quotes:

“I am looking forward to Michigan. After the weekend we had at Pocono, I am ready to start fresh and refocus. We are improving as a team every day, we just need some better luck. I am confident that we can turn our luck around this weekend at Michigan. GMS showed a lot of speed here last year with Alex (Bowman) so hopefully we can show that speed again and go grab stage points and a top-five.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.