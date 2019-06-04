HFR NGOTS Texas Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Texas NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 5, Best start: 1st, Best finish: 2nd, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 3, Laps Led: 26

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 8, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 5, Laps Led: 126, Poles : 1, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

– Stewart Friesen and the No. 52 team will utilize chassis No. 301. Friesen competed with this chassis earlier this year at Texas, where he qualified ninth and finished second, as well as Kansas and Atlanta.

– Friesen enters the Texas race weekend second in points, just 15 points out of first.

– Friesen leads all series regulars in laps led with 126.

Quote:

“I’m really excited going into Texas this weekend with the start of the Triple Truck Challenge. It’s putting a spotlight on the series with added incentives that we don’t always get in the Gander Trucks that has our team especially motivated to perform. The truck we brought is one of my favorites of the season and we finished second here with it a few months ago. I feel like we’ve only gotten stronger as a team as the season has progressed, we’re still looking to have that flawless night that will end with this No. 52 Chevy in victory lane. What better time then when there’s some extra money on the line?”

ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ and https://stewartfriesen.net/.