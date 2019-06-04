Michigan International Speedway the Second Stop of 2019 ARCA Menards Series CGS Imaging 4 Crown Championship

Michigan International Speedway will serve as the second stop of the 2019 ARCA Menards Series CGS Imaging 4 Crown championship. The series-within-a-series celebrates the diversity of the ARCA Menards Series by including one race on a drafting superspeedway, an intermediate superspeedway, a short track, and a dirt track. For 2019, the tracks included are Talladega Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, the dirt mile at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, and the high-banked half-mile Salem Speedway. To further promote the series’ diversity, series officials select different races to be a part of the CGS Imaging 4 Crown Championship each season.

Zane Smith dominated the CGS Imaging 4 Crown last year, winning races at Talladega, Pocono, and DuQuoin to become the 24th driver to win the title. Chandler Smith won the other round last season at Madison.

Todd Gilliland won the opening race of the 2019 CGS Imaging 4 Crown at Talladega in April. He leads the standings over Riley Herbst (No. 18 Monster Energy/ORCA Coolers/Terrible Herbst/Advance Auto Parts Toyota), Brandon Lynn, Ty Majeski (No. 22 Crestliner Boats Ford), and Michael Self (No. 25 Sinclair Lubricants Toyota). Gilliland and Lynn are not entered at Michigan.

Only race points are counted towards the CGS Imaging 4 Crown championship; no qualifying or bonus points are included.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Davey Allison won the first 4 Crown Championship in 1984. Other winners include series champions Lee Raymond in 1985 and 1986, Tracy Leslie in 1989, Bob Keselowski in 1990 and 1993, Bobby Bowsher and Bill Venturini in 1991, Tim Steele in 1996, 1997, and 2000, Frank Kimmel in 1998, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2008, and 2013, Bill Baird in 1999, Chris Buescher in 2012, Grant Enfinger in 2014, Chase Briscoe in 2016, and Austin Theriault in 2017.

CGS Imaging, based in Holland, Ohio, is a full-service graphics manufacturer specializing in grand-format printing and is one of the largest wholesale providers of banners in the Midwest. Featured services include custom solutions, vehicle wraps, fleet graphics, windscreen, fabric printing, architectural interiors, exterior environments, event graphics, and printed display systems.

Practice at Michigan International Speedway is slated for 8 am ET on Friday, June 7, followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 12 noon, with the 100-lap, 200-mile race slated to go green shortly after 6 pm ET. The race will be televised live on FS1. ARCA for Me members can access free live timing & scoring, live track updates, and live chat for all on-track sessions at ARCARacing.com. New users can register for free with a valid email address at ARCARacing.com/login. For ticket information log on to MISpeedway.com or call 888-905-7223.