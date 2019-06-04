M&M’S® GLAMPGROUND BECOMES THE SWEETEST STOP ON THE NASCAR CIRCUIT

Kentucky and Bristol to Feature Branded Glamping Experience

Hackettstown, N.J. (June 4, 2019) – Today, M&M’S® unveiled the M&M’S® Glampground, a first-of-its-kind, all-inclusive glamping experience that will provide race fans at Kentucky Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway with an unforgettable weekend. The M&M’S® Glampground will deliver on the colorful fun M&M’S® is known for, combined with the unforgettable experiences and access that only the “Official Chocolate of NASCAR®” can provide.

Beginning today, fans searching for the ultimate way to experience the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway can reserve their spots in the M&M’S® Glampground by visiting https://www.kentuckyspeedway.com/MMSGlampground/. Located in the infield, the M&M’S® Glampground will provide a turnkey, VIP option for race fans looking to experience the race like never before. From glamping tents to garage tours, the M&M’S® Glampground will be a weekend filled with five-star amenities allowing new and seasoned race fans to experience NASCAR in an entirely different way.

Of course, an M&M’S® party is not complete without an appearance from NASCAR’s “Candy Man” Kyle Busch, the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion and driver of the No. 18 M&M’S® Toyota. Busch will visit the M&M’S®Glampground in Kentucky and Bristol, joined throughout the weekend by wife Samantha. Other NASCAR drivers and personalities will make appearances throughout the race weekend.

“M&M’S® always does so much for the fans, but if I wasn’t racing, I’d probably book myself a spot in the M&M’S® Glampground,” said Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M’S® Toyota Camry. “I am so excited to swing by and check this out and meet all of the M&M’S® and NASCAR fans that are going to be attending at both Kentucky and Bristol.”

“We are delighted to unveil the M&M’S® Glampground, the first ever sponsor-branded luxury camping experience at a NASCAR race that we know all fans of M&M’S® and NASCAR are going to love,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Brand Director, M&M’S®. “This is going to be a race experience like no other and we look forward to welcoming both returning and new race fans to the Glampground in Kentucky and Bristol. We encourage all fans to get their tickets now, with the experiences we have to offer they aren’t going to hang around for long.”

At Kentucky, the M&M’S® Glampground will be located in a private area in the infield, with each M&M’S® Glamping package for two priced at $500.00, and featuring the following incredible amenities:

One 12×14 glamourous camping tent (choice of one queen bed or two singles)

Bathrooms with private showers

VIP valet service, including a dedicated shuttle for transportation around the track

Breakfast, lunch and dinner catered by popular local restaurants for Friday and Saturday

Activities throughout the weekend, including garage and pit tours, tailgate games, movies and more

Events and appearances by M&M’S® Racing team members and other famous racing personalities

Wi-fi and charging stations to keep every moment sharable

Two Kentucky Speedway Bluegrass Club weekend tickets

Two Cold Passes for access to the Kentucky Speedway garage

One FanVision and two headsets, allowing you to listen to race and driver communication

Unlimited colorful fun that only M&M’S® can provide!

M&M’S® Glamping packages for the Bristol Motor Speedway M&M’S® Glampground will be available later this summer. To find out more information about the M&M’S® Glampground fans can visit the M&M’S® Racing Facebook page.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world’s best-loved brands: M&M’s®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN’S®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars Associates proudly take care of half of the world’s pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses such as Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, AniCura, VCA™ and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our more than 115,000 Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

About Kentucky Speedway

Owned by Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI), Kentucky Speedway is a 1.5-mile tri-oval located in Sparta, Kentucky just 35 miles south of Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky. The track attracts fans from the Tri-State area of Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and beyond. Entering its 20th season of racing, the speedway hosts all three national NASCAR series.

In July, the venue will present the ninth running of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart. Prior to 2011, Kentucky Speedway hosted stand-alone NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races. Currently, all three races take place in a July NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

The venue also is home to many other special events throughout the year including concerts, driving schools, car shows, and fitness runs.

