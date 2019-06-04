Ross Chastain Declares for NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Points

STATESVILLE, N.C. (June 4, 2019) – NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) winner Ross Chastain will officially declare for NGOTS points for the remainder of the 2019 season.

“After much consideration and many conversations, I’ve decided to pursue championship points in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, effective immediately,” said Chastain.

“This shift will allow me to be in the truck race this weekend in Texas, and I’m grateful to everyone at Niece Motorsports for giving me this opportunity.”

Chastain, who at the beginning of the season declared for NASCAR XFINITY Series points, will have to win a race and be in the top-20 in NGOTS drivers points for a chance to compete in the series playoffs.

“I’m thankful to everyone at Johnny Davis Motorsports and Kaulig Racing for their efforts this year,” said Chastain. “I will continue to run races for each organization where sponsorship for 2019 has been solidified.

“I know this is the best decision for me at this time and am thankful for everyone who has and will continue to support me moving forward into 2019 and beyond.”

Chastain earned his first NGOTS win earlier this season at Kansas Speedway, it was also the first win for Niece Motorsports in just its third fulltime season of competition.

“I know it won’t be easy, but I believe this team is capable of making the playoffs and competing for a championship with Ross,” said team owner Al Niece. “Ross, Phil, Cody and every single employee at this team have worked incredibly hard to continue to advance this program. We are proud to bring trucks capable of winning to the race track. It takes a lot of work to get there, and we don’t take it lightly. We’re ready to see what the next eight races bring.”

Chastain will pilot the No. 38 Chevrolet Silverado at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 7.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson, Timothy Peters, Angela Ruch and Kyle Benjamin. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.