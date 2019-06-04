Stenhouse Jr – Michigan Advance

Team: No. 17 NOS Energy Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Michigan International Speedway

Stenhouse Jr. has 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Michigan International Speedway with an average starting position of 19.4 and average finishing position of 21.4.

The 2013 MENCS Rookie of the Year also has three Xfinity starts earning one top-five and one top-10 finish.

One Year Ago at Michigan

After earning his best career starting position in his 11 starts at Michigan International Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got caught up in late-race incident resulting in a 29th-place finish in Sunday’s rain-shortened Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race.

Hometown Native

Veteran Shock Specialist Dave McDonald is from Clinton, MI just 20 minutes from Michigan International Speedway.

About NOS Energy Drink

Based in Corona, California, NOS Energy first launched in 2005. NOS Energy with CMPLX 6 provides High Performance Energy and Enhanced Mental Focus. Rooted in auto-culture, NOS Energy Drink is a proud partner of Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Sheldon Haudenschild and Chris Forsberg to name a few. High Performance Energy. High Performance Athletes. For more information, visit www.drinknos.com or on social media @NOSEnergyDrink.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Michigan:

“Michigan is a track that Roush Fenway, Ford, and Jack (Roush) have had a lot of success. With this being the home track for Ford and Roush Industries, we always want to have a strong showing. I think we will see a race similar to Kansas this weekend. We have made gains with our intermediate program this year. Hopefully we can have a solid run this weekend for NOS Energy’s first race back with us.”