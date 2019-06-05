Harvest Investments – Michigan International Speedway – Race Advance

Event: FireKeepers Casino 400 (Race 15 of 36)

Venue: Michigan International Speedway (Brooklyn, MI)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 60, 120, 200

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, June 9 at 2:00 PM ET on FS1 and MRN

After a troublesome weekend in Pennsylvania leaving the team with unfinished business, Corey LaJoie is eager to get on track at Michigan International Speedway to showcase the conspicuous speed that the No. 32 Ford Mustang has exhibited in recent weeks.

Heading into the weekend in Brooklyn, Michigan, LaJoie trails the No. 43 of Bubba Wallace who currently sits 28th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings by just five points.

LaJoie has already secured two top-15 finishes as the series nears the halfway point of the season, tying him with the two top-15 finishes the No. 32 earned over the course of the entire 2018 season.

The driver of the Go Fas Racing Ford has four Cup starts at the two-mile track to his credit, with a best finish of 27th.

Teams will be competing in Ford’s backyard, as Ford Motor Company is headquartered in Dearborn, about an hour from Brooklyn, the site of this weekends event.

Making their second showing with the Mooresville, NC-based team in the Irish Hills of Michigan, Harvest Investments will return to serve as the primary sponsor for the FireKeepers Casino 400. The company first appeared at this race one year ago with their sleek black and gold scheme.

Based in Wethersfield, CT, Harvest Investments was established in 1992 to acquire and manage multi-family apartment properties as a means of generating significant cash flow, a consistent return on capital and long-term capital appreciation.

Harvest Properties can assist anyone in finding the perfect place to call home. Harvest Properties offers pleasant and affordable housing with locations across the United States, offering efficient, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.

LaJoie on the upcoming weekend at Michigan International Speedway:

“I expect Michigan to be one of the best tracks for this year’s rules package. It is a very high grip level track and it’s very smooth so the cars should stay in a tight group a lot of the race with drafting playing a big part. This is a big race for us with it being right in Ford’s backyard, and with Harvest Investments making their season debut on our No.32 Ford Mustang. Hopefully we can bounce back this week and give them both a great finish.”

LaJoie MENCS career highlights at Michigan International Speedway:

Starts: 4

Average Start: 32.5

Average Finish: 32nd

Best Finish: 27th (2018)

In the Rearview Mirror: Pocono 400

The odds were not in the Visone RV team’s favor on Sunday afternoon in the Pocono Mountains as damage forced an early end to the day for the No. 32 Ford in just the outset of the second stage. LaJoie qualified 33rd for the 160-lap event and advanced four spots in just the first three laps. He continued to climb the leaderboard for the remaining circuits of stage one, ending 20th. In the early laps of stage two, contact from another competitor hindered the body of the No. 32 cutting the right rear tire. After multiple stops in hopes of sufficiently repairing the damage to continue, outstanding blemishes slashed another right rear tire, driving LaJoie into the wall. The damage ended the day for the team and the No. 32 was credited with a 36th-place finish.

About Our Team:

About Harvest Investments:

