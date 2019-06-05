Surface and Tunity Back with Matt Tifft at Michigan

Sunscreen Company Offering 36% Discount with Code

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 5, 2019) – The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway this weekend, which is a “home track” of sorts for Matt Tifft. The No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity Ford Mustang will once again carry the updated primary paint scheme featuring a 36% discount code for Surface Sunscreen products. Tifft is looking to build momentum from key gains made throughout the season thus far.

“We’ve had some good results in our speedway program this year with a couple of top-20s,” said Tifft. “We’re always looking for ways to build upon our notes and make improvements as we go along. I think Michigan is a great place for us to continue to make progress and try out some different strategies. Track position and restarts are crucial to a good finish, so you have to find the balance between being aggressive and being patient.”

The Hinckley, Ohio native will continue to encourage everyone to protect themselves from the sun’s harmful rays when spending time outside.

“I’ve got a lot of family coming to town for the weekend, and you can be sure we’ll all be using our Surface Sunscreen at the track. Fans can visit SurfaceCorp.com and use the code ‘Tifft36’ to receive a 36% discount on their suncare products.”

Tifft is encouraging fans who cannot attend Sunday’s race to tune in and watch on TV, even if they aren’t at home. “The Tunity app is a great solution for fans who are on the go to be able to follow the race. With an average of 500,000 out-of-home users tuning in last week, it’s another way to make life a little easier when you’re multitasking at the gym, in a restaurant or at the airport.”

The No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity Ford Mustang will take to the track at Michigan International Speedway on Friday, June 7 for practice. The “FireKeepers Casino 400” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will air Sunday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

For more information about Surface Sunscreen and Tunity, visit surfacecorp.com/ and tunity.com/.

