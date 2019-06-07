Fast Facts: ARCA Menards Series VizCom 200 at Michigan International Speedway

FAST FACTS: VizCom 200
Where: Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan
When: Friday, June 7, 2019, 6 pm ET
Television: FS1, Live
Track Length: 2 miles
Banking: Turns, 18 degrees, Frontstretch, 12 degrees, Backstretch, 2 degrees
Most Recent Winner: Sheldon Creed, June 8, 2018, 130.600 miles per hour
Most Recent Pole Winner: Brandon Jones, June 8, 2018, 191.836 miles per hour
Track Qualifying Record: Joey Coulter, June 15, 2012, 192.149 miles per hour
- The ARCA Menards Series heads to Michigan International Speedway, its home superspeedway, for the 38th time in series history dating back to 1980. The track is located about 45 miles northwest of ARCA’s home offices in Temperance, Michigan.
- Joe Ruttman won the first ARCA Menards Series event at Michigan International Speedway. He led 88 laps and beat Bobby Allison to the finish. John Anderson, a local late model favorite at the time, finished third. Future NASCAR Cup Series champion Rusty Wallace finished 16th.
- Michigan International Speedway is located in the Irish Hills, an area known for its rolling lush green hills. Despite being located in the Irish Hills there hasn’t been a confirmed leprechaun sighting at the track since 1991.
- There have been thirty-one different winners in the previous 37 races. The only multiple winners are Jeff Purvis, who won consecutively in 1993, 1994, and 1995, Tim Steele, who won in 1996, 1997, and 2000, Frank Kimmel, who won in 1998 and 2005, and Brandon Jones, who won in 2016 and 2017.
- Single event winners at Michigan include Joe Ruttman, Billie Harvey, Tracy Leslie, Dave Mader III, Stanley Smith, Bob Keselowski, Ron Barfield, Jr., Mark Thompson, David Keith, Kerry Earnhardt, Blaise Alexander, Chad Blount, Casey Mears, Reed Sorenson, Steve Wallace, David Stremme, Brent Sherman, Erik Darnell, Justin Lofton, Parker Kligerman, Mikey Kile, Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher, Brennan Poole, Austin Theriault, Ross Kenseth, and Sheldon Creed.
- Sixteen drivers have earned their first career ARCA Menards Series win at Michigan: Joe Ruttman (June 20, 1980), Dave Mader III (June 22, 1991), Stanley Smith (August 17, 1991), Ron Barfield, Jr. (June 22, 1996), David Keith (June 12, 1999), Chad Blount (June 15, 2002), Casey Mears (June 14, 2003), Reed Sorenson (June 19, 2004), Steve Wallace (August 19, 2005), David Stremme (June 16, 2006), Brent Sherman (August 18, 2006), Justin Lofton (June 13, 2008), Mikey Kile (June 11, 2010), Austin Theriault (June 13, 2014), Ross Kenseth (June 12, 2015), Sheldon Creed (June 8, 2018).
- Four drivers with multiple career victories earned their last, or most recent, series win at Michigan: Billie Harvey (September 20, 1980), Mark Thompson (July 26, 1997), Blaise Alexander (June 21, 2001), and Erik Darnell (June 15, 2007).
- Jeff Purvis, Tim Steele, and Brandon Jones are the only drivers to win consecutive ARCA Menards Series races at Michigan International Speedway.
- Michigan drivers have been very successful at MIS in the past. Michigan natives Tracy Leslie (Mt. Clemens), Bob Keselowski (Rochester Hills), and Tim Steele (Coopersville) all have won, as has California native Joe Ruttman who was a Michigan resident for much of the 1970s. The only Michigan driver entered this year is Scott Melton (Rockford).
- Every one of the previous 37 ARCA Menards Series races at Michigan was scheduled for 100 laps/200 miles. The June 1991 race was shortened to 59 laps/118 miles by rain. The race in August 2005 was extended to 106 laps/212 miles and the race in August 2006 was extended to 105 laps/210 miles.
- The record for most caution flags in an ARCA Menards Series race at Michigan was set in 2009 when Parker Kligerman won a race slowed nine times for a record 49 laps.