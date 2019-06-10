TEAM CHEVY AT MICHIGAN 1: Post-Race Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

FIREKEEPERS CASINO 400

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

JUNE 10, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1

10th Alex Bowman, No. 88 Nationwide Camaro ZL1

12th Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro ZL1

14th Kyle Larson, No. 42 Credit One Bank Camaro ZL1

15th Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro Zl1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Joey Logano (Ford)

2nd Kurt Busch (Chevrolet)

3rd Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

4th Daniel Suarez (Ford)

5th Kyle Busch (Toyota)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series takes a break next weekend and resumes on Sunday, June 23 at 3 p.m. ET with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Live coverage can be found on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 2nd

WE SAW YOU LOOKING AT THAT RIGHT-REAR QUARTER PANEL. WAS THAT THE DIFFERENCE?

“Yeah, that’s more than what I was hoping to see, for damage. But I had a blast. That was the tightest I ever put my belts at the end of a race because we’ve got enough stage points. Today, it was like hell, we don’t need to get anything but the win. And, we got second today. (Joey) Logano’s (race winner) car was tough. I really wanted it to go green at the end and push (Martin) Truex, Jr. through to the No. 22 (Logano). That was my best shot at it.”

“What a day for our Camaro, Chevy and Monster. Thank you guys. We’ll get it. We’ll get it. This gives us reason to smile and be happy. We ran up front. We were strong. We were in our manufacturer’s backyard, but got second today.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 10th

HOW DID YOU FEEL ABOUT THE PACKAGE THAT THEY BROUGHT HERE?

“I feel like it raced better than we expected after practice. Obviously, it being cool and overcast was really the best-case scenario for the package. Hopefully it worked out to be a good race, it looked like a good race from where I was at. It was really hard to pass without help, but we were still able to come through the field more than you were in practice, so that was good. I wish we would have ended up a little better, but we’ll take it and move on.”

DID THE WIND IMPACT YOU AT ALL IN THE BEGINNING?

“I thought it would more than it did. I was pretty nervous about it getting into turn three, but it really wasn’t that bad.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 TWISTED TEA CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 22nd

“Our Twisted Tea team fought hard all day. We didn’t start the race off with the balance that we wanted, but Matt (Borland, Crew Chief) took a big swing at it in the first stage break to tighten up our Camaro ZL1. We had a significantly better race car after that. I maybe could have used a little bit more front grip, but I was really happy with it overall. From there we just needed track position. We were running in the top 20 to start the final stage. But, these restarts can get wild, and I was shuffled back on the restart with 60 laps or so to go. Our Twisted Tea Camaro ZL1 had good speed, so I was able to drive back up and regain some of those spots. We just really needed more cautions to get back to where we had been. Once the field gets strung out after these restarts, it’s hard to make passes. I’m happy with the team’s effort today, though. They worked hard, had clean stops and made great adjustments all day.”



