FRM Post-Race Report: Michigan

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Melling Performance Ford Mustang

Started: 23rd | Finished: 27th

“Tough day for our No. 34 Melling Performance Ford Mustang. We had a Top-20 car all day long, but had a loose right front wheel late in the race and had to pit under green, which put us down a lap to where we were not able to make it back up. It was really special to have Melling Performance on our car this weekend for my 300th Cup start and I look forward to hopefully having them back on board with us in the near future.”

Matt Tifft

No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity Ford Mustang

Started: 26th | Finished: 24th

“All in all, it was a decent weekend for our No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity Ford. We took tires during that last caution, and on the restart, hit the splitter and slid up, and it didn’t work out the way we needed it to. We almost got another Top-20 but came home P24. It was incredibly hard to pass all throughout the race, so we’ve just gotta do a little bit better job to get our cars to be able to cut through the air better. I had a pit road speeding penalty early on, so we’ve also got to clean up some mistakes here and there. We’ll reflect and regroup in the off-weekend. I’m looking forward to going road course racing at Sonoma, which is one of my favorites..”

David Ragan

No. 38 CITGARD Ford Mustang

Started: 24th | Finished: 34th

“A really unfortunate day for our No. 38 CITGARD Ford, as we showed really good speed all race long, running inside of the Top-15 at times before having a flat right rear tire and making contact with the wall. After that, we cut down multiple right rears and had to make multiple green flag pit stops which put us a few laps down and we just could not recover.”