GMS Racing NXS Iowa Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Iowa Xfinity Stats

2 starts

Best finish: 5th (2018)

2019 Season Stats

13 starts, 2 top-five’s and 9 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 216 this weekend at Iowa Speedway. This chassis has been run once this season by Nemechek at Texas Motor Speedway (start: 8th/finish: 9th)

– Nemechek is currently second in Sunoco Rookie of the Year points, 11 points behind Chase Briscoe in first place.

-On May 21st, Nemechek and Brett Moffitt helped promote this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series race. Both drivers were taught how to make the famous Casey’s General Store Pizza and got to deliver it to the CVB and Des Moines Area Sports Commission. Included in the day’s activities the drivers got to visit MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center located in downtown Des Moines to visit the pediatric floor and give out NASCAR Foundation Speedy Bears to infirmed children.

Quotes:

“Iowa Speedway is always a fun track to go to. A couple weeks ago we got to go and test for a few days with some of the other teams and we felt like it was very successful. This will be my third time racing at the short-track in a Xfinity car. I won there in the Truck Series back in 2017 and had a strong finish of fifth with Chip-Ganassi Racing in my second Iowa race with the organization. I got to be a part of the Iowa Speedway race advance a few weeks ago and it was great to be able to promote the Iowa Wide Opening weekend and to be able to visit the children at the hospital and put a smile on their faces was special. Overall, Iowa has been good to me so hopefully we can grab a top-five or even our first win this weekend.”

