RCR Post Race Report – FireKeepers Casino 400

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet Team Score Stage 2 Win and Show Speed at Michigan International Speedway

Finish: 26th

Start: 12th

Points: 21st

“The No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet team showed their tenacity this weekend at Michigan International Speedway. After a few struggles in practice, the team completely changed the setup and gave me one of the fastest Chevrolets I’ve ever had for the race. We showed speed in Stages 1 and 2 and even picked up the Stage 2 win. Shortly after the start of Stage 3 we were running strong in the top 10 when another car got a run and clipped the corner of the No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet. We ended up tagging the wall and had damage to the right-rear. We made multiple pit stops to repair damage and ended up finishing 26th. It’s definitely disappointing considering how good our car was today, but that’s part of racing. We will start preparing for the road courses and be ready for Sonoma Raceway in two weeks. I want to thank Dow for honoring Veterans and active-duty military members this weekend. It’s always special when those guys can ride with us. I just hate we couldn’t get them a win today.” -Austin Dillon

Daniel Hemric Earns Stage Points, Records 12th-Place Finish in Chevrolet Accessories Camaro ZL1 at Michigan International Speedway

12th

11th

24th

“I was fairly happy with how this No. 8 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro ZL1 took off to start the race. I feel like we had the ability to make some good moves. That made me feel more confident than I needed to be, and I hung myself out a couple of times and lost a little bit of track position. Early in the race we tried to take fuel only and it just killed our balance. After that, we started chipping away at the positions ahead of us and were able to score some points at the end of Stage 2. We were setting ourselves up to have good track position to start Stage 3, but we had an issue with the air hose getting caught on the splitter and that caused us to lose all of our track position. I was able to drive back inside the top 10, which shows the speed we had in our Chevrolet Accessories Camaro ZL1. When that last caution came out, we got stuck in the dreaded bottom lane, where nobody wanted to be all day, and got shuffled back on the restart. We salvaged a 12th-place finish. We’ll learn from today and come back here later in the year ready for an even better result.” -Daniel Hemric