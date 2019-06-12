Logano wins again at Michigan

Joey Logano started on the pole for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, led 163 laps, and won in overtime, claiming his second win of the season Monday evening, enjoy this victory, go to www.bettingsites.ng and stay on top of the best tips.

“This one, outside of the crown jewel events I consider this the biggest race to win because it is Ford Motor Company’s backyard and Roger Penske’s backyard and there area lot of die hard Ford fans out here in the grandstands right now and it feels great to represent that company and get to victory lane today.” Logano said.

This was Logano’s third career win at Michigan and all three have been when he started on the pole. More importantly, it meant that Ford Performance retained the Michigan Heritage for the third consecutive race. But it wasn’t quite as easy as it sounds.

Logano had the most dominant car throughout the race, winning Stage 1. Austin Dillon, however, won the second stage taking advantage of fuel strategy while the leaders had to pit.

Early on it looked as though Kevin Harvick, a two-time winner at Michigan, might provide some competition for the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. But toward the end of Stage 1, Harvick had to pit because of a loose wheel, causing him to go a lap down. Harvick eventually received the free pass to get back on the lead lap and even led 15 laps during the race. He started seventh in overtime but it was too little too late.

Erik Jones had a tire go down and spun into the grass, bringing out the final caution which led to a 2-lap overtime restart. Logano was able to hold off a hard-charging Kurt Busch and capture his third victory from the pole at the 2-mile track.

“It is so hard to have perfect days like that,” he said. “I made one mistake on the restart and let the 4 (Harvick) get to the outside of me and really made me mad at myself. I was able to make that up, which is great, we are keeping Hudson up past his bedtime.”

Kurt Busch finished second.

“I had a blast. That was the tightest I ever put my belts at the end of a race because we’ve got enough stage points. Today, it was like hell, we don’t need to get anything but the win. And, we got second today.” Busch said.

Truex, who finished third, was unhappy with Logano’s restart.

“He just went way early before the restart zone, jumped it, so I don’t know how we get a no-call on that. Maybe the rules are, maybe you can just do whatever you want on restarts now. Clearly, he went way before the box so that’s the way it goes, they didn’t call it and he wins. But he had a faster car than we did anyway so it’s a kind of a moot point.”

Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five. Brad Keselowski was sixth as Harvick, Ryan Newman, Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman completed the top 10.

“The car was pretty strong the entire weekend and then again today. We just struggled for whatever reasons on the long runs in the first half of the race. We were able to make some adjustments and come back and I am proud of my guys. We still have some work to do but we are slowly heading into the right direction.” Suarez said of his fourth place finish.

The next race for the Monster Energy Cup Series will be on Sunday, June 23 at Sonoma Raceway.