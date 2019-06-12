Ross Chastain – Iowa Speedway Race Advance

M&M’S 200 presented by Casey’s General Store | Iowa Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 TrüNorth™/Paul Jr. Designs Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Iowa: “We were able to earn a decent amount of points last week at Texas, which was our goal,” said Chastain. “I really enjoy racing at Iowa, so I definitely think we have another good shot this weekend to have a solid run and keep moving towards our goal of making the playoffs.”

Making the Playoffs: Chastain collected NGOTS points for the first time last week at Texas Motor Speedway. With his 10th-place finish, Chastain earned 38 points. Entering this weekend’s race, Chastain is currently 64 points outside of the top-20. In order to make the Playoffs for a chance to win the Championship, Chastain must win a race and be inside the top-20 in NGOTS points within the next seven races.

Chastain at Iowa: Chastain has five NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) starts at Iowa Speedway. In 2013, Chastain earned the pole and led 116 laps, ultimately earning a second-place finish.

In addition, Chastain has made eight NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Iowa Speedway, earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry the TrüNorth™ colors at Iowa Speedway. TrüNorth™ is the leading provider of commercial asset related warranty programs and services for dealers, fleets, owner-operators, and commercial finance companies.

The paint scheme that Chastain will run was designed by Paul Teutul, Jr. of Paul Jr. Designs and star of “American Chopper”, in partnership with TrüNorth™.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson, Timothy Peters, Angela Ruch and Kyle Benjamin. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.