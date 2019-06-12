Toyota Racing Weekly Preview — June 10-16, 2019

Toyota Racing

This Week in Motorsports – June 10-16, 2019

Toyota Racing On-Track this Week

· NXS/NGOTS: Iowa Speedway (Newton, Iowa) – June 15-16

· NHRA: Bristol Dragway (Bristol, Tennessee) – June 14-16

· ARCA: Madison International Speedway (Oregon, Wisconsin) – June 14

· POWRi: Illinois SPEED Week – June 13-16

Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, Illinois) – June 13

Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, Illinois) – June 14

Macon Speedway (Macon, Illinois) – June 15

Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, Illinois) – June 16

· Lucas Oil Midwest Short Course League: Crandon Int’l Raceway (Crandon, Wisconsin) – June 15-16

NASCAR National Series – NXS | NGOTS

Baker’s Dozen… Toyota drivers have 13 NASCAR national series victories at Iowa Speedway, including six NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and seven NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) wins. Christopher Bell narrowly missed winning last June’s NXS visit to Iowa after starting 39th and finishing runner up. When the series returned to Iowa last July, Bell was victorious and made series history by becoming the first full-time Xfinity Series driver to win three-straight races since 1999. Hattori Racing Enterprises’ Tundra entry won last year’s NGOTS Iowa event where former Toyota driver Brett Moffit led the final 76 laps (of 200). It was the team’s second of six wins last year en route to the series championship.

Harrison Doubles Down… Harrison Burton, who is in his first full-time season competing in the NGOTS for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), will be the only driver competing in both the Truck Series and NXS events at Iowa Speedway this weekend. The 18-year-old has five top-10 Truck Series finishes this season. Last year, Burton earned his first-career NGOTS pole at Iowa and earned a career-best third-place finish at the 7/8-mile track. This will be Burton’s second-career NXS start after finishing 10th in his series debut at Bristol in April.

Chandler Smith Truck Debut… ARCA Menards Series regular Chandler Smith will make his first Truck Series start at Iowa Speedway this weekend, driving the No. 51 KBM Tundra Greg Biffle won in at Texas last Friday. He’ll do so after competing in Friday night’s ARCA event in Wisconsin. With his 17th birthday later this month, the young racer has already accomplished a lot – earning four-straight poles in his first four ARCA starts and three ARCA wins in only 13 races – all of which have been top-10 finishes. He’ll also race for KBM at Gateway Motorsports Park later this month, Bristol Motor Speedway in August and ISM Raceway in November.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

Brown Continues Climb… After falling to 10th in the Top Fuel point standings following the race in Las Vegas, Antron Brown has climbed back to fourth – just nine points out of second – after a semifinal appearance at Topeka last weekend. Brown has made the semifinals or beyond in each of the last three races and in four of the last six. The three-time world champion looks for his first career win at Bristol this weekend.

Kalitta’s 500th Race… This weekend’s Thunder Valley Nationals marks Doug Kalitta’s 500th NHRA event. Since his 1998 debut, Kalitta has collected 45 Top Fuel wins, placing him fifth on the all-time win list. His race career extends beyond drag racing, as he is the 1991 USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year, the 1994 USAC Sprint Car champion and has made a handful of ARCA Menards Series starts.

Regional Stock Car Racing – ARCA

High Five… The ARCA Menards Series heads to Wisconsin’s Madison International Speedway where Toyota drivers have won five of the seven races held at the half-mile track, including the last two. Last year, Chandler Smith and his Venturini Motorsports Camry led 102 laps (of 200) en route to victory lane. On Friday night, he’ll be joined by his teammates Christian Eckes and Michael Self – these three drivers are responsible for five ARCA victories in nine races this year – along with Hailie Deegan, who recently won her second NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race of the season last weekend.

Gibbs Looking for More… Grandson to Joe Gibbs Racing’s (JGR) namesake and son to JGR’s Chief Operating Officer Coy Gibbs, Ty Gibbs is in his first year competing in the ARCA Menards Series. The 16-year-old is splitting the season for JGR with Toyota teammate Riley Herbst who is handling all superspeedway events while Gibbs races the short track races. This year, Gibbs has four ARCA starts, where his worst finish was a sixth-place result and he’s also earned three runner-up finishes.

Midget Racing – USAC

Seavey Looks To Double Up… Fresh off winning last week’s USAC Indiana Midget Week championship, Logan Seavey looks to double up with the POWRi Illinois SPEED Week title. Seavey earned one win and four overall podium finishes during the five completed races of Indiana Midget Week. Illinois SPEED Week will now feature four races beginning with Thursday’s Fayette County Speedway event followed by races at Jacksonville, Macon and Lincoln. The 2018 USAC National Midget and 2017 POWRi national champion currently leads the POWRi point standings and is second in USAC.

Off-Road – LOMWSCL

Greaves Back to Business… Off-road racing returns to action for the second season of the Lucas Oil Midwest Short Course League with the season-opener at Crandon International Raceway this weekend. The father-son duo of Johnny and CJ Greaves took the 2018 title with CJ beating his father by four points as they finished one-two in the final standings. The pair won all seven races last season with the younger Greaves winning four and the elder taking three.