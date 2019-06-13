Ryan Ellis: Driver, No. 99 Wes Cook Band Toyota Supra | Race Advance

Event: CircuitCity.com 250 presented by Tamron

Venue: Iowa Speedway (Newton, IA)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 60, 120, 250

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, June 16 at 5:30 PM ET on FS1 and MRN

Huntersville, N.C. (June 13, 2019)– For the first time since scoring a 17th-place result last fall at Road America for B.J. McLeod Motorsports, 29-year-old Ryan Ellis will return to the cockpit this weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Ellis announced in April he would rejoin the competition this season for a two-race stint in the Xfinity Series (NXS) driving the No. 99 Toyota Supra for B.J. McLeod Motorsports at Iowa Speedway on June 16 and Road America on August 24.

The No. 99 Supra will flaunt a patriotic red, white, and blue scheme displaying the Wes Cook Band and their popular “I Stand for the Flag” song. He will also have support from Enlisted Nine, Audio Video Specialists, Top Cover, Nine Line Apparel, Pit Stops for Hope, Thirty-Thirty Coffee and many others.

Ellis, who currently holds a public relations position in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS), has two NXS starts and one Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) start at the ⅞-mile track situated in Newton, IA.

Since the birth of his NASCAR career in 2012, the Virginia native has competed in more than 75 NASCAR national series events, spanning the MENCS, NXS, and the NGOTS.

To catch Ellis on track, tune in to the 250-lap event on Sunday, June 24 at 5:30 PM ET on FS1.

Quoteworthy – Ryan Ellis: “I’m really excited to get this weekend underway. We’ve been planning this event with all of our partners for months now and it will be nice to be on the other side of NASCAR this weekend and again in August. I can’t thank every single partner enough for helping us get to the track, I know everyone says it, but we really can’t do this without them. Iowa is a really fun track that has aged into a multi-groove short track and reminds me of my Cup race at Richmond a few years ago. We should be able to work a lot of different grooves throughout the race to find grip and hopefully we can bring this Wes Cook Band No.99 Toyota home in the top-20.”

About The Wes Cook Band: The Wes Cook Band is a modern country band from Nashville TN. Led by frontman Wes Cook, the 5 members of this guitar and fiddle driven band have over 50 years of combined professional touring experience, even though each band member is barely 30. With a focus on high energy shows, excellence in musicianship and songwriting, and backed by “down-home” personalities, the Wes Cook Band is creating their own lane in country music.

About Ryan Ellis: With success across multiple racing disciplines, including sports car, 29-year-old Ryan Ellis continues to compete at the national level in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Ashburn, VA native has more than 75 NASCAR national series starts to his credit, spanning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. When Ellis is not behind the wheel, he serves as a public relations representative in the MENCS. To stay up-to-date on the driver, follow him on Twitter & Instagram (@ryanellisracing) and ‘like’ him on Facebook (@ryanellis).