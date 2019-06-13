Top 3 S197 Panhard Bars from AmericanMuscle

Best-of Options for your 2005-2014 Mustang

PAOLI, Pa. (June 12, 2019) – For all of the Mustang purists out there piloting their ‘Stang through a traditional live-axle rear end, AmericanMuscle’s (AM) Justin Dugan produced this ‘Best of’ video featuring three popular Panhard Bars for 2005-2014 S197 Mustangs. For those not in the know, an adjustable Panhard Bar is a vital link on a lowered S197; re-centering the rear axle to maintain safe alignment specs, like thrust angle, in place as well as controlling lateral axle movement. Other benefits to this modification include reduced wheel hop, improved traction, as well as added handling ability.

In this video, Justin selects ‘good’, ‘better’, and ‘best’ options from AM’s catalog of Mustang suspension parts, discussing their construction and materials used, weighing pros and cons, cost, and why you might choose one over the other.

Additionally, this video has been included as a resource in AM’s Panhard Bars technical guide.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/everything-about-mustang-panhard-bars.html

Products featured in this video include: SR Performance Double Adjustable Panhard Bar, Whiteline Adjustable Panhard Bar, and BMR Adjustable Panhard Bar – Hammertone.

