Weekend schedule for Iowa

This weekend the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Iowa Speedway while the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has a week off from competition.

The Truck Series race will feature the second round of the Triple Truck Challenge where the race winner will earn a $50,000 bonus.

Brett Moffitt (Truck Series) and Justin Allagaier (Xfinity Series) return as the defending race winners.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, June 15

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Truck Series Practice – No TV

11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m.: – Final Truck Series Practice – No TV

3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: – Xfinity Series Practice – FS1

5:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – Single Truck/Two laps – FS2

7 p.m. – 7:50 p.m.: Final Xfinity Series Practice – FS1

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series M&M’s 200 – 200 laps/175 miles – FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 16

2:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS2 – Single Car/Two Laps

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series CircuitCity.com 250 – 250 laps/218.75 miles – FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The next race for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled for Sunday, June 23, at Sonoma Raceway.

