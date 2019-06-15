How to take proper care of your automobile tires?

Proper tire care not only ensures that you save money, but it also ensures that you and your loved ones remain safe while riding the car. People who take care of cleaning and maintaining their tires add life to them and keep the old ones from cracking for months to come.

Taking care of your tires can be simple and easy if you follow these steps –

Invest in good quality tires

While you don’t have to invest in the costliest tires, you must ensure that you buy standard or good-quality tires as soon as the old ones begin to wear out. Purchasing all-season tires or snow tires right before winter starts is one way to ensure that you don’t spend again and again. You should inspect all tires before you buy them, especially if you are interested in reconditioned or pre-loved tires. Nicks, holes, and cuts signify that you need to move on, irrespective of how lucrative the offer is, and look for new ones without any signs of damage.

Learn about tire mileage

Before you can spend your hard-earned money on tires, you need to ensure that you know about tire mileage. A professional seller with extensive experience should be able to inform you regarding the longevity or mileage of your tires. Visit Midnight Driver for tips and tricks that will add mileage to your tires. Typically, better quality or more expensive tires can last for more miles as compared to their cheaper variants. It is understandable that the refurbished or reconditioned tires do not last as long as their new counterparts from the brand store.

Inspect old tires

Sometimes, old tires don’t show any noticeable signs of damage, but you will notice flattened treads and numerous cracks upon close inspection. You should rotate your tires every quarter, and you should also try to replace all four tires at one go. We understand that it is an expensive decision, but it will add to the lifespan of the existing tires as well as the new one. Proper rotation ensures even wear on all four tires. Experts recommend replacing the two tires on the rear end since they will take care of your car’s control and grip on the road.

Invest in a protectant

Apart from daily use, the tires experience regular exposure to sunlight, heat, and harsh chemicals. Apart from cleaning out the dirt and debris from your car tires, you should think about applying a protectant. The typical tire protectant is a water-based solution of chemicals that provides a thin but resistant layer on top of the rubber surface. It can ensure optimum protection from the UV rays of the sun, excessive heat, and friction.

Air pressure check

Every month, check the air pressure in your tires. You can ask the maintenance person at your car wash for help, or you can complete the check all by yourself. Ensure that all four tires have optimum air pressure to ensure the safety of your all-wheel or two-wheel drive.

Keeping your tires in peak health will help you drive safe during fair weather, and during heavy rains as well. Try to stick to the recommended tire type for every season. It will help you minimize insurance cost, and it will aid your insurance claims in the event of third-party liability as well.