NASCAR Truck Series M&M’s 200 at Iowa postponed to Sunday

After persistent rain showers and a thunderstorm earlier in the day Saturday, NASCAR officials postponed the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway. The race has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 16, at noon ET.

This will set up a doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series CircuitCity.com 250 which will follow the Truck Series race at 5:30 p.m. ET. Both races will be broadcast live on FS1 with radio coverage by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Sunday’s race is the second event in the Triple Truck Challenge where the winner will receive a $50,000 bonus. Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith will lead the field to green after qualifying was canceled due to rain and the lineup was set by owner points.

Starting Lineup for M&M’s 200: