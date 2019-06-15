NASCAR Truck Series M&M’s 200 at Iowa postponed to Sunday

By
Briar Starr
-
Photo by NASCAR.com.

After persistent rain showers and a thunderstorm earlier in the day Saturday, NASCAR officials postponed the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway. The race has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 16, at noon ET.

This will set up a doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series CircuitCity.com 250 which will follow the Truck Series race at 5:30 p.m. ET. Both races will be broadcast live on FS1 with radio coverage by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Sunday’s race is the second event in the Triple Truck Challenge where the winner will receive a $50,000 bonus. Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith will lead the field to green after qualifying was canceled due to rain and the lineup was set by owner points.

Starting Lineup for M&M’s 200:

  1. Chandler Smith
  2. Grant Enfinger
  3. Stewart Friesen
  4. Matt Crafton
  5. Kyle Benjamin
  6. Brett Moffitt
  7. Ben Rhodes
  8. Johnny Sauter
  9. Austin Hill
  10. Harrison Burton
  11. Todd Gilliland
  12. Sheldon Creed
  13. Raphael Lessard
  14. Tyler Dippel
  15. Brennan Poole
  16. Austin Wayne Self
  17. Jordan Anderson
  18. Spencer Boyd
  19. Ross Chastain
  20. Trey Hutchens III
  21. CJ McLaughlin
  22. Gus Dean
  23. Natalie Decker
  24. Mason Massey
  25. Jesse Little
  26. Riley Herbst
  27. Chad Finley
  28. Juan Ma Gonzalez
  29. Norm Benning
  30. Tyler Hill
  31. Tyler Ankrum
  32. Jennifer Jo Cobb

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here