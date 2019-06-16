Bell wins the CircuitCity.com 250 at Iowa

Christopher Bell led 186 of 250 laps on Sunday to win the NASCAR Xfinity series Circuitcity.com at Iowa Speedway. This was his fourth victory of the season and his second straight win at Iowa.

It was his 12th victory in 55 Xfinity Series races.

“Man, I got to win at Dover on Mother’s Day weekend, or, I guess it was the week before with my mom there,” Bell said. “Now I just won on Father’s Day with my dad here, so it was pretty special.”

Bell dominated the race in his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, sweeping all the stages.

Pole-sitter Cole Custer led the first 51 laps before Bell was able to pass him for the lead during the first stage and Custer ultimately finished second.

When asked about the contact with Bell which led to him losing the lead, Custer said, “I think it was racing. I think every driver will agree that this place puts on the best racing that we go to, so it was fun. Christopher (Bell) and them had the best car all day. I feel like we caught up to them a good amount. We just need a little more time to work on it.”

Justin Allgaier earned third place in his No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet followed by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Harrison Burton in fourth while Zane Smith finished fifth in the JRM No. 8. Noah Gragson finished sixth and was the highest finishing rookie.

Tyler Reddick had a flat tire right before the finish of Stage 1, putting him two laps down. He finished 15th and holds the series points lead by 51 points over Bell.

Xfinity Series Race Number 14

Race Results for the 9th Annual CircuitCity.com 250 presented by Tamron – Sunday, June 16, 2019

Iowa Speedway – Newton, IA – 0.875 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 250 Laps – 218.75 Miles