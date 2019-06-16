Bell wins the CircuitCity.com 250 at Iowa

NEWTON, IOWA - JUNE 16: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Ruud Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series CircuitCity.com 250 Presented by Tamron at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2019 in Newton, Iowa. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images.

Christopher Bell led 186 of 250 laps on Sunday to win the NASCAR Xfinity series Circuitcity.com at Iowa Speedway. This was his fourth victory of the season and his second straight win at Iowa.

It was his 12th victory in 55 Xfinity Series races.

“Man, I got to win at Dover on Mother’s Day weekend, or, I guess it was the week before with my mom there,” Bell said. “Now I just won on Father’s Day with my dad here, so it was pretty special.”

Bell dominated the race in his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, sweeping all the stages.

Pole-sitter Cole Custer led the first 51 laps before Bell was able to pass him for the lead during the first stage and Custer ultimately finished second.

When asked about the contact with Bell which led to him losing the lead, Custer said, “I think it was racing. I think every driver will agree that this place puts on the best racing that we go to, so it was fun. Christopher (Bell) and them had the best car all day. I feel like we caught up to them a good amount. We just need a little more time to work on it.”

Justin Allgaier earned third place in his No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet followed by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Harrison Burton in fourth while Zane Smith finished fifth in the JRM No. 8. Noah Gragson finished sixth and was the highest finishing rookie.

Tyler Reddick had a flat tire right before the finish of Stage 1, putting him two laps down. He finished 15th and holds the series points lead by 51 points over Bell.

Xfinity Series Race Number 14
Race Results for the 9th Annual CircuitCity.com 250 presented by Tamron – Sunday, June 16, 2019
Iowa Speedway – Newton, IA – 0.875 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 250 Laps – 218.75 Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps S1Pos S2Pos Pts Status
1 2 20 Christopher Bell Ruud Toyota 250 1 1 60 Running
2 1 0 Cole Custer FIELDS Ford 250 2 2 53 Running
3 14 7 Justin Allgaier BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet 250 3 5 48 Running
4 10 18 Harrison Burton(i) Dex Imaging Toyota 250 5 3 0 Running
5 3 8 Zane Smith LaPaz Margarita Mix Chevrolet 250 6 6 42 Running
6 4 9 Noah Gragson # Switch Chevrolet 250 4 0 38 Running
7 9 98 Chase Briscoe # Nutri Chomps/Bomgaars Ford 250 0 0 30 Running
8 6 23 John Hunter Nemechek # Allegiant Chevrolet 250 8 9 34 Running
9 12 1 Michael Annett TMC Transportation Chevrolet 250 10 7 33 Running
10 7 22 Austin Cindric Menards/Richmond Ford 250 9 4 36 Running
11 11 19 Brandon Jones 1st Foundation Toyota 250 0 8 29 Running
12 13 51 Jeremy Clements RepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet 250 0 0 25 Running
13 8 11 Justin Haley # LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet 250 7 10 29 Running
14 18 8 Gray Gaulding Chevrolet 250 0 0 23 Running
15 5 2 Tyler Reddick TAME the BEAST Chevrolet 249 0 0 22 Running
16 19 7 Ray Black II ISOKERN Fireplaces & Chimneys Scuba Life Chevrolet 249 0 0 21 Running
17 23 36 Josh Williams Starbrite Star Tron/Simcraft Chevrolet 249 0 0 20 Running
18 17 28 Shane Lee Circuit City Toyota 248 0 0 19 Running
19 21 21 Joe Graf Jr. Eat Sleep Race Chevrolet 247 0 0 18 Running
20 33 15 Tyler Matthews Line Tec Services Chevrolet 247 0 0 17 Running
21 20 42 Chad Finchum MBM Motorsports Toyota 246 0 0 16 Running
22 32 1 Ryan Repko The McLain Group Chevrolet 245 0 0 15 Running
23 28 99 Ryan Ellis The Wes Cook Band Toyota 244 0 0 14 Running
24 27 90 Ronnie Bassett Jr. Bassett Gutters and More Chevrolet 244 0 0 13 Running
25 22 4 Stephen Leicht SEM Chevrolet 204 0 0 12 Brakes
26 26 5 Matt Mills J.F. Electric Chevrolet 123 0 0 11 Electrical
27 34 74 Mike Harmon The Journey Home Project/Charlie Daniels Chevrolet 120 0 0 10 Brakes
28 37 66 Stan Mullis LasVegas.net Toyota 109 0 0 9 Power Steering
29 25 0 Garrett Smithley teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet 106 0 0 8 Hub
30 16 39 Ryan Sieg C2 Freight Resources Chevrolet 78 0 0 7 Fuel Pressure
31 15 86 Brandon Brown # Vero True Social Chevrolet 76 0 0 6 Engine
32 31 78 Vinnie Miller Pit Viper/Koolbox Chevrolet 48 0 0 5 Accident
33 30 35 Joey Gase Iowa Donor Network Toyota 46 0 0 4 Accident
34 24 52 David Starr Franklin Signs & Graphics Chevrolet 30 0 0 3 Engine
35 29 89 Morgan Shepherd Visone RV Chevrolet 23 0 0 2 Brakes
36 38 13 Timmy Hill CrashClaimsR.US Toyota 21 0 0 1 Electrical
37 35 38 Jeff Green RSS Racing Chevrolet 16 0 0 1 Electrical
38 36 93 Josh Bilicki Ziegler Auto Group Chevrolet 10 0 0 1 Electrical

