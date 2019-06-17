Electric Cars 2019

There is nothing more important than range when it comes to electric cars. The electric cars are also known as EVs cars. To many EV owners, the performance, comfort, and technology are very important. Before anything else, they want the car/vehicle to be able to travel a reasonable distance on a full battery charge.

There are not many electric cars for sale in the year 2019. Electric vehicles that have gone out of production are not eligible to be in 2019 list. In the coming years, hopefully that it will change. Many car enthusiasts prefer Volkswagen, Honda and Ford look to get on the EV list. Below are few of the top EVs on the range for 2019.

Tesla Model S Long Range

Thanks to its 100-kWh battery and twin electric motors, the long-range version of the sedan able to travel 335 miles estimated on a single charge while the Tesla Model S remains the most impressive electric production vehicle. Its efficiency is rated by the EPA at 102 MPGe. With these points, can anyone dethrone Tesla?

Tesla Model 3 Long Range

With a 75-kWh lithium-ion battery and either a single or dual electric motor, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range provide an estimated driving range of 310 miles. Its efficiency of the model 3 is rated by the EPA at 130 MPGe. The model 3 is at the second place as it has the best efficiency of any EVs.

Audi E-Tron

With 95 kWh lithium-ion battery and dual electric motors, the 2019 Audi E-Tron is 10th on the list. It provides a maximum estimated driving range of 204 miles. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the Audi E-Tron returns the equivalent of 74 MPGe.

Jaguar I-Pace

Not to be confused with the gasoline Jaguar E-Pace, the Jaguar I-Pace has a dual motor electric drive system. The 90-kWh lithium-ion battery pack is made for a maximum electric driving range of 234 miles. Its efficiency is rated by the EPA at 76 MPGe.

Kia Niro EV

To be reckoned with in the electric vehicle space, Kia and Hyundai are quickly becoming a force. With 64 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Niro EV is a shining example of the Korean brand’s EV prowess. For an impressive driving range of 239 miles, the single electric motor is good. Making it slightly less efficient than the smartly engineered Bolt EV, the Niro EV is rated by the EPA at 112 MPGe.

Chevrolet Bolt EV

The Chevrolet Bolt EV has a single electric motor and 60 kWh battery pack. This provide a pure electric range of 238 miles. Rated at 109 MPGe, the electric motor and battery are not wasting energy. They do a good job by regenerating energy when the car is braking and coasting.

