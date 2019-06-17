NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings-Iowa

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series continued their Midwest swing this past weekend at Iowa Speedway located in Newton, Iowa and it was one of the most newsworthy weekends in quite a while for the Truck Series.

First, Chandler Smith who is a future NASCAR Cup Series star was already making headlines and turning more heads after completely dominating the ARCA Race at Madison leading well over half the race, taking home his second win of the season. Smith was making his Truck Series debut for Kyle Busch Motorsports driving the famed No. 51 Toyota.

The weekend only got better for Smith and his No. 51 crew, as qualifying was rained out, which saw the lineup being set by owner points. Smith was on the pole due to the 51 leading the owner standings over Grant Enfinger’s No. 98 Thorsport team.

Secondly, the M&M’s 200 was originally scheduled for Saturday night, however, a late afternoon thunderstorm came over the track and washed everything out, forcing NASCAR officials to postpone the race to Sunday afternoon at Noon ET.

Thirdly, Smith and his team faced radio issues in the first stage and surprisingly did not receive a black flag for the issue. He was able to stay out until a late caution occurred in Stage 1 which allowed his crew to fix the radio problems. Smith went on to finish eighth in the race, where he more than likely should have had a top five or top three finish overall.

Fourthly, one of the most talked about items from the M&M’s 200 was the incident between Johnny Sauter and Austin Hill, who had a little scuffle under caution. Sauter was sent wrecking off Turn 4 to bring out the caution, however, replays showed it was Austin Hill who gave payback to Sauter after having a little dust-up a few laps prior to the incident. After Sauter was wrecked, he went back to chase Hill down and wrecked him on purpose. Once that happened, Sauter was parked for the rest of the day and it was one of the most talked about topics for the rest of the weekend. It left many wondering if he should be suspended for the upcoming race at Gateway on Saturday.

Finally, in what would have been a big win and a continued march toward the top-20 in points, Ross Chastain had his win taken away by NASCAR after Chastain failed post-race inspection due the ride heights being too low. As a result, Brett Moffitt who previously finished second was declared the new winner and is given the playoff spot.

Niece Motorsports is appealing the penalty following the race but NASCAR had not yet made a ruling. However, if they do not win the appeal, Chastain will still finish 32nd and only receive five points. It is also not yet determined what the outcome will be for Sauter’s action.

So with all that said, here’s a look at this weeks power rankings.