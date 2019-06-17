ThorSport Racing places two trucks in top-five

Another race, another solid weekend, as ThorSport Racing was able to place two of their trucks in the top five at Iowa Speedway.

Ben Rhodes placed highest, finishing in the third position after starting seventh. Rhodes fought hard throughout the race by finishing fifth and second in both stages, respectively. It was the fifth top-five finish of the year for Rhodes and the No. 99 Carolina Nut Company Ford F-150

“Yeah, we were just struggling to run the top all day,” Rhodes said in his post-race interview with MRN Radio. “Ross Chastain (Race Winner) did a really good job getting his truck to the top yesterday in practice. We tried to run both, I think we should have committed to the top in practice and set it up for that spot. We learned and learned a lot. We’re building a big notebook here for Carolina Nut Company F-150, we’ll come back next time and be a truck to beat. We got a lot of good ideas to make ourselves better and it’s easy stuff too.”

Grant Enfinger and the No. 98 team continued their season championship playoff run by earning another top-five finish. With qualifying rained out, the No. 98 qualified on the outside pole.

The Alabama native finished third and fourth in both stages and finished the race in fifth for his six top-five finish of the year.

“It was just tough to pass,” Enfinger described to MRN Radio in regards to the racing. “It’s a lot of fun, slipping and sliding by yourself but it’s really difficult to pass, even when you’re two-tenths faster than somebody. It was all about how you were going to get those restarts in the first couple of corners there. I feel like we had a really good Ford Protect The Harvest F-150, probably a third place truck today. I don’t know if we could have played a factor with the leaders up there, but I think if we could have got track position, they wouldn’t have got back around us.”

Enfinger continues to lead the championship points standings over his teammate Matt Crafton by 47 points.

Matt Crafton earned another top-10 finish this season, finishing eighth and collecting his ninth top-10 of the season.

Johnny Sauter was parked by NASCAR after an incident with Austin Hill and is credited with only completing 137 laps. He wound up finishing 28th.