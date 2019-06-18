ALL Out Motorsports Team Shut Down

Announced earlier this morning, ALL Out Motorsports, a NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series team was shut down Tuesday.

The team had driver Korbin Forrister behind the wheel and crew chief Wally Rogers calling the shots.

ALL Out entered their first in the Truck Series in 2018 and was considered a part-time team. The team spanned over two years with 16 starts and had a best finish of 13th at Kentucky last July with Forister behind the wheel for all races that they made. The team never recorded a top five or top-10 finish in the series, but did manage to lead four laps.

The last start came at Charlotte, where they started 27th and finished 25th. The team originally was supposed to do the Kansas race in May but withdrew.

Wally Rogers stated this on his Twitter account this morning, as the team made their announcement.