Brand-New Pit Road Club Takes Fan Experience to the Next Level, Set to Debut during 1000Bulbs.com 500 and Sugarlands Shine 250 Race Weekend, Oct. 11-13

Guests Receive Access to New Talladega Garage Experience Plus Other Incredible Perks

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Out with the old and in with the NEW! Talladega Superspeedway’s brand new Pit Road Club will provide fans the opportunity to take their race-day experience to another level. Included in the Pit Road Club package is access to the much-anticipated Talladega Garage Experience during the track’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoff Weekend, Oct. 11-13, featuring the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and the Sugarlands Shine 250.

Located directly behind pit road where race teams change tires and refuel their drivers’ cars, the luxurious Pit Road Club gives fans the chance to take in the most exciting racing on the planet, and feel like they’re in the middle of the action at the 2.66-mile venue.

The Pit Road Club offers guests a delicious hot breakfast and lunch, along with afternoon hors d’oeurves and unlimited beer, Dasani Water and Coca-Cola products each day.

The main floor hospitality level is complete with two buffet lines, four portable bars and multiple styles of seating including patio-style tables and chairs, bar height tables, chairs and rails, and soft seating couches and chairs with a dozen televisions for fans to keep up with all the action throughout the weekend.

The top level features three hundred 21-inch wide seats with cup holders, television monitors and four portable bars with attendants to serve drinks. The covered upper level has plenty of space – 5,600 square feet – that gives fans the opportunity to socialize in the rear of the seating section and look out over part of the Talladega Garage Experience, the infamous Talladega infield and Alabama Gang Superstretch.

The two-story, open-air Pit Road Club is located inside the Talladega Garage Experience, which allows fans to be immersed in the sport and under the same garage roof where the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series cars are being prepped by the race teams over the course of the weekend. Fans can take part in countless other family-fun activities that include: photo opportunities with the Vulcan and Freedom trophies in Gatorade Victory Lane, Kids Zone, Game Zone, entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, social areas, Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race, FREE Wi-Fi presented by Xtreme Concepts, Inc., Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line and much more.

Two guest options are available for the Pit Road Club – both packages include 2-day (Saturday and Sunday) access to the Talladega Garage Experience and a 2-day premium infield parking pass for every two Pit Road Club admissions purchased. The lower-level hospitality is $350 per person. The upper level, including a reserved seat plus access to lower-level hospitality area, is $600 per person.

There is a separate corporate hospitality side of the Pit Road Club that includes a dedicated 30-person suite on both levels. Separate corporate buffets and bars for food and beverages are included throughout the weekend, along with 12 silver lot parking passes and 30 two-day Talladega Garage Experience passes (weekend $18,000).

The Pit Road Club is just one of the many aspects of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar, highlighted by the Talladega Garage Experience, which stretches from the center of the Tri-Oval all the way down near the start-finish line.

Other items in the Talladega Garage Experience (TGE) include: valued-priced concessions, fan viewing areas to the teams, cars (44 stalls) as well as inspection stations during race preparation in the new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garages; new modern Open Air Club (covered) with 41-foot diagonal screen, 100-foot long bar, with seating for over 1,100 guests and close-up viewing of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garages; exclusive social, engagement areas with concession/souvenir/restroom facilities, Guest Services Center & First Aid facility; and much more!

GT Grandstands is constructing the new Pit Road Club, as well as the new Race Operations building, that will be high above the Tri-Oval Tower. DLR Group is the architect of the entire project while Hoar Construction from Birmingham is spearheading Phase II of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar.

For Pit Road Club information, general ticket information on the track’s NASCAR doubleheader playoff weekend, and all things on the Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar and the Talladega Garage Experience, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-7223 (RACE). Fans can learn more about the specifics of the project by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.

