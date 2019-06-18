DGR Crosley Gander Trucks Advance: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Track: Gateway Motorsports Park, 1.25-mile oval

Race: 11 of 23

Event: CarShield 200 (160 laps, 200 miles)

Entries:

No. 17 Anthony Alfredo

No. 54 Natalie Decker

Schedule:

Saturday, June 22

11:35 a.m…………..Practice

1:35 p.m…………..Final Practice

6:35 p.m…….…..Qualifying (FS1)

10:00 p.m………..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Anthony Alfredo, No. 17 Steelsmith, Inc Toyota Tundra

Anthony Alfredo will return to the No. 17 Toyota Tundra this weekend as he takes on his sixth NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start of the season. World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park, is a 1.25-mile oval located outside of St. Louis, Missouri.

Alfredo is no stranger to the track. In 2018, he had two starts, one in the K&N Series East and the other with the ARCA Menards Series. Alfredo finished respectively 9th and 7th in both K&N and ARCA. With two top-10 finishes at the track, he looks forward to keeping that trend going in his Toyota Tundra during the CarShield 200.

World Wide Technology Raceway will be Alfredo’s first 1.25-mile he has raced at this season. Alfredo has run five 1.5-mile tracks this year. His Gander Trucks best finish was at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway where he earned an 8th-place finish.

The CarShield 200 will broadcast on June 22 on FS1 at 10:00 p.m., ET.

Alfredo on Gateway: “I am really looking forward to going to Gateway after having the opportunity to race their last year in the K&N Pro Series. I have more confidence as we continue to improve every week. It will also be fun to go back short track racing since I’ve been running all these big tracks. I’m thankful for the opportunity that I have because of my amazing team, partners, family and supporters.”

Natalie Decker, No. 54 N29 Technologies Toyota Tundra

Natalie Decker and the No. 54 N29 Technologies team will head to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway this weekend for the CarShield 200. Formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park, World Wide Technology Raceway is a 1.25-mile oval located just outside St. Louis, Missouri.

The CarShield 200 won’t be Decker’s first time at the raceway. She has one ARCA Menards Series start in the Gateway city. Her lone start came in 2018 where she went on to finished 15th in her track debut. This weekend’s race will mark Decker’s ninth NASCAR Gander Truck Series start of the season. Decker currently sits 19th in driver points with a best finish of 13th which occurred at the 1.5-mile track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This weekend will be the third time that Decker has raced on a track less than 1.5-miles in length. In her two previous starts at shorter tracks this season, she finished 17th in both attempts.

The CarShield 200 will broadcast on June 22 on FS1 at 10:00 p.m., ET.

Decker on Gateway: “I’m excited to go to another short track this weekend! I have been to Gateway a few times in my Super Late Model and once in an ARCA car. I’m more familiar with this track than most of the ones we are going to this year. I’m hoping to learn more about this track. I have never raced a truck here before, so it will be different, but I’m ready to get back to the race track this weekend.”