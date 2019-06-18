FedEx Racing Express Facts – Sonoma Raceway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Ground Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Toyota / Save Mart 350

Date/Time: June 23/3:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 110 laps/218.9 miles

Track Length: 2.52 miles

Track Shape: Road Course

2018 Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2019 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Michigan Recap: A Monday race day ended up in an 11th-place finish for Denny Hamlin and the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota team at Michigan International Speedway. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race was delayed one day due to persistent rain over the two-mile oval throughout the day Sunday. Hamlin took the late-afternoon green flag in fourth. He quickly moved to the lead for three laps before grip became an issue and he fell back outside the top 10. The FedEx Freight team tried various strategic pit moves throughout the race – and even led two additional laps – but a tight-handling racecar kept Hamlin from being able to truly challenge the leaders. The #11 team did make up some ground in the third and final stage. After restarting in 25th with 66 laps to go, Hamlin fought his way into the top 15 and was knocking on the door of the top 10. Despite a late caution that bunched the field back up for a green-white-checkered finish, he finished just outside the top 10 in 11th.

Sonoma Preview: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be returning to the road course of Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 23. With 12 turns and 160 feet of a total elevation change on the track, Sonoma will be the first test of the #FedEx team’s road racing program this season. Hamlin seeks his first career victory at Sonoma and a boost in the Cup Series standings.

Hamlin Sonoma Statistics:

Track: Sonoma Raceway

Races: 13

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-5: 3

Top-10: 5

Laps Led: 96

Avg. Start: 18.0

Avg. Finish 18.7

Hamlin Conversation:

Your team has faced adversity, especially these past few races. How does your team remain confident week in and week out?

“We have a talented squad and some things just haven’t gone our way. Looking at Michigan, our FedEx Camry wasn’t quite handling the way we needed it to that night. But considering the challenges our team has faced, we have placed better than expected and are continuing to learn from each race.”

How are you preparing for the road course and elevation changes at Sonoma?

“This will be my first time running the Carousel, so the only way I can prepare for that is with some simulator time. But JGR has a strong road course program, and I will be preparing myself to handle the conditions so I can give our team the best chance to win.”

FedEx Ground Northwest District Along for the Ride at Sonoma Raceway: For the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, the #11 car will feature the letters “NWST” on its B-post to recognize the FedEx Ground Northwest District for leading the company in trailer load performance.