HFR NGOTS World Wide Technology Raceway Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

World Wide Technology Raceway NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 1

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 10, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 5, Top 10s: 6, Laps Led: 126, Poles : 1, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

– Friesen and the No. 52 team will utilize chassis No. 311 this week at World Wide Technology Raceway. Friesen competed with this chassis earlier this season at Charlotte where he qualified second and finished third, as well as at Dover and Las Vegas.

– Friesen enters the weekend third in points, 49 points out of first.

– Friesen ranks second among series regulars in laps led with 126.

Quote:

“Looking forward to getting back in our groove this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. We didn’t have our best run last week in Iowa but salvaged a top-five finish. That’s a testament to how strong our team really is that a ‘bad day’ was still a top five. There’s still $50,000 up for grabs so this weekend is a perfect opportunity to grab my first win in a Saturday Night Shootout.”

ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ and https://stewartfriesen.net/.